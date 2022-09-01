Matthijs de Ligt comments on Bayern Munich’s win against Viktoria Köln

Defender Matthijs de Ligt had a fantastic performance at the backline in Bayern Munich’s emphatic 5-0 win against Viktoria Köln in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. The former Juventus man proved his merit and helped maintain a clean sheet.

“It was a good game. I had a very good feeling. We stayed focused today. The first 30 minutes were a bit tough, but it’s always important to stay positive - which we did today,” the Dutchman said, speaking on the difficulties at the start, when Köln organized themselves very well defensively, per Tz.

On Bayern Munich’s highly offensive style of play, De Ligt commented, saying that it is difficult for defenders to conform to the same. He further remarked that Bayern have a lot of offensive minded players. Describing his own style of play today, he said that he defended forward for 90 minutes like he did at Ajax.

Of course, he is grateful for his lessons at Juventus, which he also put to use in the game. “Then I did another block, I learned that from Chiellini,” he said, laughing.

Interested in hearing in-depth analysis of the game? Why not check out our post-game podcast?

