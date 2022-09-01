Brazzo on Mathys Tel’s brilliant performance in Bayern Munich’s win against Viktoria Köln

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić lauded new signing Mathys Tel after Bayern’s 5-0 win over Viktoria Köln, which featured Tel’s first start for the club. Not only that, but the youngster also scored an absolutely brilliant goal for Bayern, juking past two defenders and arrowing a shot directly into the far corner from the right side of the penalty area.

This is exactly what Bayern’s sporting director will have wanted to see from Tel after his big-money move. @iMiaSanMia, via @mano-bonke, captured Brazzo’s post match comments about the young Frenchman: “He’s fired up every day and is working on himself. He always wants to develop.”

On Tel’s goal, Brazzo added: “It was great that he rewarded himself with a goal.”

Tel was substituted in the second half, shortly after taking a hard knock to his ankle, but it isn’t a serious injury — he’s already given an “all-clear.”

Brazzo once reiterated his strong belief that Tel “has big potential” and “has everything to become a really good player.”

His performance against Viktoria Köln will have done those claims no harm whatsoever. If he can score goals like that at seventeen, then who knows what he can do in the future.

