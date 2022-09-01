Bavarian Friendship Works: Hasan Salihamidžić and Uli Hoeneß will always be friends

Bayern Munich have done well in this transfer window, reeling in big names and promising youngsters to an already talented squad. We all know that Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß shaped the club into what they are today, and Bayern’s sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is the mastermind of Bayern’s recent activity in the market. It will come as no surprise when Brazzo said that Uli is his role model.

Abendzeitung captured Brazzo talking to the Bild podcast “Phrasen Mäher” about how he balanced business matters with interpersonal relationships. “I learned from Uli Hoeneß’s relationship that you have to do everything to be successful - and still always take people with you and let the FC Bayern family live,” Brazzo said.

Brazzo reached a time where he played for Bayern while Hoeneß was still a part of the Bayern brass and he spoke about his relationship with him. “We will always be friends - no matter what happens”, said Brazzo. “But when it comes to FC Bayern, we are also passionate discussion partners, problem solvers and sometimes arguments.”

If Uli wants to be my friend, one of his world famous Uli sausages™ will do.