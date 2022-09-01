 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

The clash at the top of the table would pit the Bavarian Machine against the better side from Berlin.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga
“Hey Union, you’re next!”
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It was just last weekend that Bayern Munich faced then-second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach. Now, die Roten would again have to face the team at the #2 spot in the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin. Union’s attack has been imperious this season, scoring a whopping 11 goals, second only to Bayern. With 3 wins and a draw, they find themselves tied on points with Bayern Munich, and the winner would be clear at the top of the table.

This mouthwatering fixture has all the elements of a blockbuster showdown. As always, everything you’ll require to prime yourself for the game has been covered in the pod, including the following:

  • Union Berlin’s form, and why they are so fearsome.
  • Bayern Munich’s form and recent fixtures.
  • Reflection (more like a state of denial) on Bayern’s most recent Bundesliga game.
  • Union Berlin’s key players.
  • Union’s lineup and preferred tactic(s).
  • Bayern Munich’s lineup and potential changes.
  • Nagelsmann’s approach and tactics for the game.
  • A final scoreline prediction.

More From Bavarian Football Works

