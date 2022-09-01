Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

It was just last weekend that Bayern Munich faced then-second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach. Now, die Roten would again have to face the team at the #2 spot in the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin. Union’s attack has been imperious this season, scoring a whopping 11 goals, second only to Bayern. With 3 wins and a draw, they find themselves tied on points with Bayern Munich, and the winner would be clear at the top of the table.

This mouthwatering fixture has all the elements of a blockbuster showdown. As always, everything you’ll require to prime yourself for the game has been covered in the pod, including the following:

Union Berlin’s form, and why they are so fearsome.

Bayern Munich’s form and recent fixtures.

Reflection (more like a state of denial) on Bayern’s most recent Bundesliga game.

Union Berlin’s key players.

Union’s lineup and preferred tactic(s).

Bayern Munich’s lineup and potential changes.

Nagelsmann’s approach and tactics for the game.

A final scoreline prediction.

