Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

It was just last weekend that Bayern Munich faced then-second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach. Now, die Roten would again have to face the team at the #2 spot in the Bundesliga table, Union Berlin. Union’s attack has been imperious this season, scoring a whopping 11 goals, second only to Bayern. With 3 wins and a draw, they find themselves tied on points with Bayern Munich, and the winner would be clear at the top of the table.
This mouthwatering fixture has all the elements of a blockbuster showdown. As always, everything you’ll require to prime yourself for the game has been covered in the pod, including the following:
- Union Berlin’s form, and why they are so fearsome.
- Bayern Munich’s form and recent fixtures.
- Reflection (more like a state of denial) on Bayern’s most recent Bundesliga game.
- Union Berlin’s key players.
- Union’s lineup and preferred tactic(s).
- Bayern Munich’s lineup and potential changes.
- Nagelsmann’s approach and tactics for the game.
- A final scoreline prediction.
Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.
Loading comments...