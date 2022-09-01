 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julian Nagelsmann praises Dayot Upamecano for his improving form

It looks like the RB Leipzig transfer is finally starting to meet the high expectations.

By Jack Laushway
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Dayot Upamecano didn’t quite have the ideal first season at Bayern Munich. Although the French defender showed moments of brilliance, Upamecano might’ve been Bayern’s least consistent player last season. Dayot Upamecano is looking to turn things around this year and he has shown massive strides of progress already. But in order to keep his spot in the starting lineup, he has to prove this consistency to Julian Nagelsmann.

Julian Nagelsmann has taken notice of Upamecano’s progress this season and had some great remarks towards the Frenchman. Nagelsmann is obviously confident in Upa’s potential, after coaching him at RB Leipzig previously.

Nagelsmann commented that he has become very serious and is doing very well. Hard to argue his performance this year, but someone who can’t be undervalued as well is Marcel Sabitzer. Both of these acquisitions from RB Leipzig looked like bad purchases in their first season but Upamecano and Sabitzer are now integrating very well into this Bayern squad.

It seems as though many Bayern newcomers need a season to get used to Bayern’s playstyle and nature. Ideally, players are well integrated in their first season but better late than never!

