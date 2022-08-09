Report: Potential Bayern Munich pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku could depend on Harry Kane, Mathys Tel, Leroy Sané

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich find RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku be an “interesting player”, but a potential pursuit of the Frenchman could depend on a lot of factors.

First, let’s talk about why RB Leipzig would even consider selling on of the club’s top players, who is also locked down with a contract through 2026. Die Roten Bullen just inked Timo Werner and Benjamin Šeško to contracts, though Šeško is not expected to make the move to Germany until the start of next season.

Perhaps more than the presence of both of those players, however, Nkunku’s value (per Transfermarkt) is €80 million — a sum that could even go higher with another strong season. That is the type of money that could go a long way at RB Leipzig. In addition, Nkunku has already put the idea out there that he was willing to leave RB Leipzig during this transfer window before everything settled for him.

So, where does Bayern Munich fit into all of this? Well, the Bavarians have been linked to Nkunku before, but per Falk, the club might have to see how things play out with a few other players before fully ramping up interest in Nkunku. Who? Let’s take a look:

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur : At this point, it is no secret that Bayern Munich wants to bring in the Englishman next season, With a deal expiring in 2024, the Bavarians will have to pay Tottenham a decent sum to free up Kane.

At this point, it is no secret that Bayern Munich wants to bring in the Englishman next season, With a deal expiring in 2024, the Bavarians will have to pay Tottenham a decent sum to free up Kane. Leroy Sané, Bayern Munich: There are rumors now that Bayern Munich would be willing to part ways with Sané for the right price, but the Germany international is truly in a “make or break” season with the Rekordmeister. If he is unable to win a starting position or put together a strong season, the 26-year-old could be offloaded next summer.

There are rumors now that Bayern Munich would be willing to part ways with Sané for the right price, but the Germany international is truly in a “make or break” season with the Rekordmeister. If he is unable to win a starting position or put together a strong season, the 26-year-old could be offloaded next summer. Mathys Tel, Bayern Munich: If Tel cannot show that he is ready for the big time (he is still only 17-years-old), the Bavarians would reportedly considered adding another attacker. If he shows that is able to contribute, though, Bayern Munich would have less of a motive to go out and find another forward.

Regardless, it is a long way between now and next summer, but Bayern Munich’s interest in Nkunku seems both longstanding and legitimate.