Bayern Munich’s Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić talks working on transfers with Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has had a quite a summer, but he did not do it all on his own.

Salihamidžić did much of his transfer work with some help from manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“Nagelsmann always sits at the table. He says what he likes and doesn’t like. That’s how we decide. Either we convince him or he convinces us. That works quite well. He was always present during the talks with the players,” Salihamidžić told Sky 90 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That’s why it’s his team, but we do that for the club and also for the fans. This is teamwork. We work together and we talk. We coordinate well and that’s important to me. Each of us can also address what they don’t like and nobody is offended by that.”

As for a player that Nagelsmann reportedly wants to add badly — RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer — Salihamidžić was reluctant to say much: “I don’t want to talk about players under contract at other clubs. So there’s nothing more to say about that today.”