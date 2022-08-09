Sadio Mané says Bayern Munich would beat Liverpool if they meet

Sadio Mané has sent out a warning to Liverpool if they are ever to face Bayern Munich in the future. Mane says that the Bavarian side would beat Liverpool if they are to meet in the Champions League this season. Mané is already backing the side he has just joined despite playing for Liverpool for most of his career.

Mané is doing a good job of winning Bayern fans’ hearts already. Mané has needed to time to adjust and is already scoring goals with ease for Bayern. But Mané’s previous favorite goal was his goal against Bayern when Liverpool eliminated the German side in a former Champions League campaign.

“We had a good game. This is behind us. If we’re going to meet again, of course as Bayern Munich we’d beat Liverpool,” Mané claims. If the first two games of the season are any indication of Bayern’s season, anything is possible. We might be in for a treat this season as this squad is shaping into something special.