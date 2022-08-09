Lothar Matthäus says that Bayern Munich are the frontrunners for the Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich are more or less guaranteed the Bundesliga title, and that is obvious to the common person. No matter how bad we were or how good the teams are, we manage to find a way to seal the coveted Meisterschale, and we’ve done so for the past 10 years. This season, though, title challengers Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig mean business. They have strengthened their ranks with numerous signings in the hope that they can go toe-to-toe with Bayern and maybe, just maybe, win the title.

Sounds far-fetched, right? Well former Bayern pro Lothar Matthäus would agree with you. The 61-year-old player turned pundit thinks that there will be virtually no title race this season as he believes Bayern will emerge victorious come May 2023. “For me everything looks like FC Bayern going it alone next season,” Lothar wrote on his column for Sky (as captured by Sport Bild).

Some say that Bayern winning the league again is repetitive and frankly boring, but Lothar thinks that the performance against Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup at least shows that we don’t play boring football. “You made a statement to the competition in this game. This quality cannot be achieved in Germany.”

Speaking of the opposite of boring, Bayern have exciting players on the squad, one of which is the highly rated Jamal Musiala. At only 19 years age, he has shown great maturity and will be important for the team going forward. Lothar, who sat next to former Bayern and current Germany NT coach Hansi Flick, was indeed impressed with Musiala’s impact in the game. “We looked at each other several times: What is he doing now? The way he kept pushing the game forward was outstanding,” Lothar said.

Even though Lothar claims that Bayern will have a clear path to the league title, people will be crossing their fingers for a more entertaining title challenge, one of which they haven’t had since the 2018/19 season.