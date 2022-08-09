“He’s shown what he can do”: Stefan Effenberg praises Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić on transfer window efforts

Bayern Munich have had a productive transfer window, bringing in big names of today as well as youngsters who can develop into tomorrow’s world beaters. Speaking to T-Online via Abendzeitung, former Bayern midfield general Stefan Effenberg likes what he sees in Bayern’s shiny new toys and credits sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić for getting the job done.

“Grade one for the transfers: Sadio Mané and Matthijs de Ligt are top stars — Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and Mathys Tel mega talents”, Effenberg said. “The sale of Robert Lewandowski is a great sporting loss, but still flushes up to 50 million euros into the coffers. Not much more is possible. Of course, nothing is perfect.”

Effenberg even views the Lewandowski departure as an ultimately commendable call on the part of the Bayern brass.

“Less enthusiasm for the game, the lust for goals has decreased — at least in comparison,” said Effenberg about the end of the star striker’s stint at Bayern. “Those responsible saw that too. I think they’re all happy that he’s gone now — from the fans to those responsible. After all the background noise of the last few weeks.”

While Effenberg does believe Lewy still has something left in the tank to show for FC Barcelona, it’s full steam ahead for Bayern Munich in his eyes. Good to hear such glowing praise from an FC Bayern alumnus!