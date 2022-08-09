Daily Schmankerl: Fulham in for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee; Timo Werner is back, Benjamin Šeško is coming...what does it mean for RB Leipzig’s attack?; Is FC Barcelona going to sue Frenkie de Jong?; Arijon Ibrahimović dazzles; and MORE!

Fulham might have taken the lead on Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee:

Staying in the Premier League, newly-promoted Fulham are reportedly in talks with Bayern Munich over a proposed deal for striker Joshua Zirkzee. The 21-year-old has spent the last 18 months on loan, firstly joining Parma for the second half of the 2020-21 campaign before spending last season with Anderlecht. Zirkzee failed to score in just four appearances for Parma, but he had more joy in front of goal for Anderlecht, netting 18 times and registering 13 assists in 47 games across all tournaments. According to The Sun, Fulham are in negotiations with Bayern over a move for the Netherlands Under-21 international, who is valued at around £15m. Zirkzee faces an uncertain future with the Bundesliga giants as he has now entered the final year of his contract and is not regarded as a first-team regular under head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Through all of the back and forth between Frenkie de Jong and FC Barcelona, one thing rang true: The Dutchman loves playing for Barça.

Now, however, that could change given that club is threatening to basically sue anyone who wrote, edited, reviewed, or signed De Jong’s contract:

Through all of this, De Jong still wants to stay at FC Barcelona, despite serious interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea FC:

Frenkie de Jong preference is to stay at #FCBarcelona. If he goes, no decision yet on club. Man Utd pursuing deal since agreeing fee. Chelsea also pushing hard; indications are they’d pay fee + salary debt if formalise interest @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC https://t.co/g1at9ZIzCy — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2022

To really dig into the ins and out of the story, one would need a subscription to The Athletic, and perhaps a wary eye, as this story just seems...bizarre.

RB Leipzig’s grand plan for its roster appears to be coming together.

Timo Werner is back in the Bundesliga and now it appears that RB Leipzig is finalizing a deal for Red Bull Salzburg phenom Benjamin Šeško:

Of course, Benjamin Šeško will follow Timo Werner in RB Leipzig project once deal will be finalised for next summer… and Werner deal is sealed for this summer. ⚪️ #RBLeipzig



Werner will undergo medical tests with Leipzig tomorrow, Šeško deal for 2023 will be done this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg also had information regarding the potential sale:

❗️News #Sesko: He will sign a contract until 2028! Transfer fee around €24m - excl. news. It’s a DONE DEAL. He will join Leipzig in 2023. Werner will arrive in Leipzig tonight. @philipphinze24 @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 8, 2022

Now...you may ask how will this all work? Doesn’t Leipzig have a million attackers? They do...so let’s take a look at the major players:

Timo Werner: He’s not coming back to be a spectator.

He’s not coming back to be a spectator. Benjamin Šeško: He is expected to join the squad next season, so his presence won’t force any moves just yet.

He is expected to join the squad next season, so his presence won’t force any moves just yet. Christopher Nkunku: RB Leipzig’s crown jewel at the moment, the Frenchman could draw an offer of €75 million+ next summer.

RB Leipzig’s crown jewel at the moment, the Frenchman could draw an offer of €75 million+ next summer. André Silva: Last season’s big acquisition, Silva could now be out of favor as he had only 14 goals in 45 games across all competitions last season.

Last season’s big acquisition, Silva could now be out of favor as he had only 14 goals in 45 games across all competitions last season. Dominik Szoboszlai: The dynamic Hungarian has yet to win over his new bosses as consistency has been an issue. The youngster still has massive talent, however, and likely has a longer leash than most on this list.

The dynamic Hungarian has yet to win over his new bosses as consistency has been an issue. The youngster still has massive talent, however, and likely has a longer leash than most on this list. Dani Olmo: The Spaniard is a very popular figure with even Bayern Munich reportedly a big fan of his. At some point, RB Leipzig will have to decide, with this new core group of attackers, if Olmo is more valuable on the pitch or as a player to sell.

The Spaniard is a very popular figure with even Bayern Munich reportedly a big fan of his. At some point, RB Leipzig will have to decide, with this new core group of attackers, if Olmo is more valuable on the pitch or as a player to sell. Emil Forsberg: The Swede is still a valuable player and a good talent, but it also might be fair to ask if his future is stable at the club.

The Swede is still a valuable player and a good talent, but it also might be fair to ask if his future is stable at the club. Yussuf Poulsen: The one-time starter next to Werner is currently injured, but now looks like he will be in a major scuffle to get playing time.

The one-time starter next to Werner is currently injured, but now looks like he will be in a major scuffle to get playing time. Alexander Sørloth: The Norwegian is going to have a really tough time getting on the pitch moving forward.

With all of the excitement brewing for the Bundesliga’s opening weekend, let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s podcast:

A look at the Bundesliga and why this could be a fun season in terms of competitiveness.

Leroy Sané’s tenuous position on the squad and why it might be difficult for the Germany international to be patient with a reserve role.

Why it is not the worst thing in the world for Bayern Munich to pass on Konrad Laimer right now.

Some wariness about Julian Nagelsmann points system.

Some thoughts about why it has been hard to Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to break through at Bayern Munich so far.

Check out some of Bayern Munich’s best training moments from July:

The volley KING.



Watch all the best moments from training in July! https://t.co/ivretxFLfc pic.twitter.com/849g9A5j75 — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) August 7, 2022

Bayern Munich opened the 2022/23 Bundesliga season with a ruthless battering of Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that regularly gets the better of the Bavarians and won the Europa League just last season. Julian Nagelsmann’s side ran rampant in a game which saw the visitors up 5-0 within the first half, in a performance which somehow managed to shock the Eagles faithful into a stunned silence. Things look good right now.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Our thoughts on the 4-2-2-2 and whether it looks like a plausible way for Bayern Munich to move forward in a post-Lewandowski era.

How Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Jamal Musiala work together to make an amazing front four system.

What the current midfield setup offers to the team in terms of passing.

Why Eintracht seemed practically bewildered by Bayern’s system in the first half, and the changes in the second.

How Serge Gnabry has seen an incredible resurgence in form with the help of Sadio Mané.

Why Jamal Musiala has changed the entire shape of Bayern’s offense.

Dayot Upamecano’s resurgence and his excellent performances as of late.

Concerns over pressing and defensive lapses in the side.

Potential tests in the future, including games in the Champions League group stage.

A final note on the strange fatigue gripping the squad at the 60th minute of every game.

Manchester United looks like it will be acquiring Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot:

EXCL: Man Utd United working on deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. #MUFC must decide if they proceed irrespective of ongoing De Jong pursuit or await outcome of that before deciding. 27yo France midfielder has 1yr on #Juve contract @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/kUM6VeImK7 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2022

And...this tweet was just too good:

Ten Hag's only one game in to his Man Utd career, and he's already trying to pull a Rabiot of a hat ‍♂️ — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 8, 2022

Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and Jamal Musiala were all named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

AS Roma brought their whole city for this guy...never forget that:

No wonder half of Rome turned out for Dybala...



pic.twitter.com/rhtjVOWi7M — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) August 8, 2022

Bundesliga 2 action is wild:

Check out this free kick from Bayern Munich U-19 phenom Arijon Ibrahimović:

Arijon #Ibrahimović traf im #FCBU19-Testspiel gegen Heidenheim sehenswert per direktem Freistoß zum 2:2-Endstand.



Alle Infos zu den letzten Testspielen vor dem Ligastart https://t.co/ck68sfEIfc#MiaSanMia #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/t5yzmWGjxo — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) August 8, 2022

Arijon #Ibrahimović scored in the #FCBU19 friendly against Heidenheim with a direct free kick to make it 2-2. All information about the last friendlies before the start of the league http://fcbayern.com/2208_U19-Update

