Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman says Karim Benzema is better than Lewandowski?

Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski are known to have had a not so great relationship off the pitch when they were still together at Bayern Munich, what with their brawl in the April of 2019 and their opinions of each other. However, they always supported each other on the pitch and had each others back.

Coman, for example, was rooting for Lewy in the intense (cough, cough) battle last year for the Ballon D’Or award. He went as far as to tell the French TV channel Telefoot that ”Lewandowski is currently the best number 9 in the world, even one of the best players in the world. He deserves the Ballon d’Or.”

His views on the Polish Hitman, however, seemed to have changed following Lewy’s departure to Barcelona (coincidence? I think not). In a recent video on Instagram with ESPN, Coman played an ‘either, or’ game where he had to decide between two footballers. Here’s his response when he was asked to choose between Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona, and Karim Benzema, his teammate in the national team:

Ouch, right? Looks like he’s either not fully over Lewy leaving or he’s taking full advantage of the fact that he isn’t in the same squad anymore and can say what he wants to about him. Still though, what changed from last year?

Whatever it is, looks like Lewy is indifferent to his former teammates statement, and is fully focused now that he has his work cut out for him.

Who would you pick though? Benzema or Lewandowski?? Let us know down below!