Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry embraces leading by example, chance to win more titles with “brothers”

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry knows that a team can have all different types of leaders.

For on-field instruction, players can look toward Thomas Muller. For fire and brimstone-type antics, Joshua Kimmich is the pace-setter. For Gnabry, the Germany international prefers to simply lead by example and do more one-on-one mentoring of younger players.

“It comes more and more with age and experience, also with the standing you have in the team. But it also depends on what kind of guy you are. Not everyone shows it that way,” Gnabry told FCBayern.com. “That distinguishes me from Joshua Kimmich, for example, who is very loud on the pitch. But of course you try to help the younger players, give tips and cheer them up. We were all in the same situation and the older players also supported us at the time.”

More important than anything for Gnabry, however, is the desire to win more hardware — and to have the opportunity to do so with players like Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

“A lot of it is trust. We’ve known each other since we were young, which makes us a well-rehearsed team. You know what you have in the other person and you can always rely on him. When you have good friends in the team, it’s not like you go to work and back — and then it’s over,” Gnabry said. “We also have a lot in our private lives to do with each other, which strengthens the relationship again.”