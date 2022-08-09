Oliver Kahn talks over his evolution as CEO of Bayern Munich

When Olive Kahn started his role as CEO at Bayern Munich, there was a lot of talk involving corporate strategies, club-wide initiatives, and some long-term visionary plans for where Kahn wanted to see the organization.

What there was not a lot of, however, was hands on dealings with the club’s day-to-day matters.

Kahn, however, realized that something needed to change and have dove in head first to the nitty gritty of running a football club.

“In my first year in charge, I had to set other priorities. Due the pandemic, it was also difficult to make and maintain personal contacts. It’s always a process. I know that as CEO of FC Bayern I have to be accessible to the public. But that doesn’t mean I’ll be live on-air 24 hours a day from now on. When there’s something to say, I will do it,” Kahn said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The past few months have been very intense and have brought us further forward. We are closely coordinated in management, which you can see from our transfers this summer. Everything is working more and more the way we all and I imagined — that gives a very good feeling.”

Kahn can see how the club is improving every day and is happy to see that. The former goalkeeper believes there is a sense of excitement in the air for the 2022/23 campaign.

“I’m very optimistic about the new season and the future. The excitement is rising – and so is the anticipation. We have big plans again this season at FC Bayern,” Kahn remarked.