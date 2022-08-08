Report: Leroy Sané not “unsellable” at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is not considered unsellable at the club.

This news comes just days after both The Daily Mirror and Transfermarkt journalist Manuel Veth reported that the Bavarians might consider a sale of the Germany international. The Daily Mirror went as far to report that Manchester United would be lobbing an offer over to Bayern Munich for Sané.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić even issued a statement on Sunday detailing the club’s support of Sané.

“There’s no truth to that. Leroy is an important player for us, so there’s nothing to say about that at all,” Salihamidžić told Sky 90 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Plettenberg, however, is immensely respected for having his finger on the pulse of transfer news at Bayern Munich and within the Bundesliga, which would seem to indicate that there could be some merit to the story:

Leroy Sané is not completely unsaleable for Bayern. With offers of €60-70m, the club would at least listen. Internally, the player divides the opinions. This year will be crucial for Sané. The club is hoping he would finally live up to his potential [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/qQ0Wr6GBQl — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 8, 2022

Veth provided additional context as well:

€60-70m per @Plettigoal and #Bayern might just listen. As I reported two days ago, Leroy Sané to Man United isn't as impossible as people think. Personally, I think he stays this season but the window is still open until Sep.1. https://t.co/l8PRy7R6Qy — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) August 8, 2022

In the end, the reports both focus on one primary thing: Bayern Munich wants Sané to succeed, but would not be opposed to at least listening to offers on him.

BFW Analysis

It still seems unlikely that Bayern Munich would sell Sané this summer. However, some very rich clubs could begin to get restless. Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Liverpool all have deep pockets and could look to inject a little life into their rosters during this late stretch of the transfer window.

With Plettenberg putting that number out there, will anyone be inclined to kick the tires on Sané? Or will Bayern Munich hang on to him in hopes that his best is yet to come?

It seems like he will have this season to prove his mettle with the Rekordmeister, but Plettenberg and Veth both agree that a good proposal could at least make the Bavarians have a discussion about a move.