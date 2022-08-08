Robert Lewandowski apologizes for disparaging statements about Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski’s transfer from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona was muddled with a lot of confusion, contradictory statements and an unnecessary amount of controversy.

What could’ve been a peaceful and amicable exchange between the two parties instead ended up looking like a silly playground fight.

Lewandowski, looking back on his statements before leaving Bayern, regrets saying some things. In an interview with Kerry Hau from Sport1 (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), the Poland international apologized for his statements.

“I know that hurt a lot of fans. I can understand them and now I can only apologize for that. At that moment it was important and necessary for me to make it clear I was ready for a move,” he said, explaining the reasoning behind his behavior.

Robert Lewandowski to @kerry_hau on his statements before leaving Bayern: "I know that hurt a lot of fans. I can understand them & now I can only apologize for that. At that moment it was important and necessary for me to make it clear I was ready for a move" [@SPORT1] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 8, 2022

He also explained the circumstances that warranted his desire for a transfer. “After 12 years in Germany it was clear to me that I’m done here. I wanted to make that clear, because it wasn’t easy for FC Bayern to agree to selling me during this phase,” he remarked.

With all due respect to Lewandowski, he has been one of the most important players in the recent history of Bayern Munich and his years here will not go unappreciated.

Finally, “It was a difficult situation for everyone involved and we had to find the best solution,” he declared.