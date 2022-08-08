Bavarian Kit Works: Bayern Munich Third kit leaked - again

Bayern Munich’s third kit for the 2022/23 season is set to be officially released on August 11th. After initial leaked images of the third kit were incorrect, the third kit supposedly has much different designs than anticipated. The new kit will still have the “night grey” base, but everything apart from that is different.

The new Adidas jersey has a subtle pattern through its accents. The pattern consists of different playing card symbols. These symbols are the different types of German playing card suits, being Hearts, Bells, Acorns and Leaves.

This latest leak is a far improvement from the initial leak and better matches the Bayern branding. The red accent matches the Bayern colors and although the German playing cards are a very unique concept, it still matches the German brand.

This might be one of the most interesting and creative concepts we’ve seen from Bayern, but how does it look? Let us know in the comments!