Rudi Völler and Philipp Lahm are impressed with Bayern Munich sans Robert Lewandowski

After Bayern Munich’s 6-1 statement win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga opener, a lot of fans and pundits alike, were of the opinion that Bayern look extremely strong even without Robert Lewandowski up front. The fluidity in attack and the structured pressing, in particular, have received a lot of praise.

Rudi Völler, in an interview at half-time, said that after such a first half, it would be difficult to imagine that the title race would get any more exciting than last year. He described Bayern’s performance to be “unbelievable.”

“When Bayern get rolling, it’s very difficult. As a classic football fan, you would like it to be a little more exciting,” he said, expressing his wish that the opponent put up a stronger fight against die Rekordmeister. He also delivered praise for Bayern’s brilliant performance in the DFL-Supercup, in particular, during the first-half.

Bayern Munich Alumnus and fan favourite Philipp Lahm was extremely pleased with Bayern’s enthusiasm on the pitch. He felt that Bayern’s incredible performance also had to do with Frankfurt’s subpar outing. “Frankfurt was outnumbered in parts and far too open overall,” he declared.

On the impact of Lewandowski’s absence, “Lewandowski wasn’t missing today, but it remains to be seen to what extent the 40 goals can be compensated,” the former right-back said.