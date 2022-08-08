Bavarian Loan Works: Where are the Bayern Munich players out on loan and what are they up to?

Welcome to the first edition of Bavarian Loan Works for the 2022/23 season! At the moment, Bayern Munich has eleven players out on loan throughout Germany, Austria, France, Scotland, and even Canada. Follow along with us as we track their performances out on loan.

Germany: Bundesliga

Center-back Bright Arrey-Mbi (age 19) is the only player on loan in the German Bundesliga.

Bright Arrey-Mbi — 1. FC Köln

Arrey-Mbi has been in Köln since January of this year. In the first match of the new Bundesliga season, he did not make it into the 18-man squad.

France: Ligue 1

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel (age 25) is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel — AS Monaco

Nübel has been at AS Monaco since January of 2021. He has secured a consistent starting position in his time at Monaco. In the first match of the season, Nübel started again, playing all 90 minutes. He recorded six saves on the way to a 2-1 victory.

Scotland: Scottish Premiership

Forward Malik Tillman (20) is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman — Rangers FC

Tillman had a busy summer — switching from Germany to the USMNT and going on loan to Rangers. He has already played in all three competitive fixtures for Rangers so far. In the first league match, he subbed on at halftime and then started and played 75+ minutes in the next two matches. Although he has failed to record a goal or assist so far, he has been rated favorably by other outlets.

Austria: Austrian Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: midfielder Torben Rhein (19), midfielder Daniel Francis (19), and keeper Shaoziyang Liu (18).

Torben Rhein — Austria Lustenau

Rhein left Bayern II on loan this summer, but has yet to get significant minutes in Austria. He made his Austrian Bundesliga debut on the first matchday, but only played one minute. This weekend, he played 26’ against Rapid Wien

Daniel Francis — SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis just joined Klagenfurt on loan from Bayern II this weekend and therefore hasn’t hadn’t had time to appear.

Shaoziyang Liu — SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu has been on loan since February of this year. He has not made an appearance yet.

Germany: 2. Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the second division of the Bundesliga: forward Sarpreet Singh (23) and center-back Jamie Lawrence (19).

Sarpreet Singh — Jahn Regensburg

Singh is entering his second season on loan with Regensburg — who are top of the 2. Bundesliga table and knocked out Bundesliga side Köln in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Unfortunately Singh has not appeared for them yet this season. He appears to have an illness that has kept him out of the squad.

Jamie Lawrence — 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence moved to newly promoted Magdeburg earlier this month. He has played in all four competitive matches — three league matches and a 4-0 Pokal loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Unfortunately, Lawrence received a red card after 56 minutes in this weekend’s match against Holstein Kiel.

Germany: 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: forward Marvin Çuni (21) and forward Lenn Jastremski (21).

Marvin Çuni — 1. FC Saarbrücken

After spending a season at Paderborn on loan, Çuni moved to Saarbrücken this summer. In two league matches, Cuni has yet to make the 18-man squad.

Lenn Jastremski — Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski joined Aue this summer on loan and has featured in all three competitive matches. He made substitute appearances in the league opener and Pokal match, and then started in the league this weekend against Osnabrück — where he assisted his team’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw.

Canada: MLS Next Pro

Right-back Nick Salihamidžić (19) is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Salihamidžić — Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Brazzo’s son went on loan to Alphonso Davies’ former club this summer. He has appeared in three matches for the Whitecaps developmental side, including two starts and one bench appearance. This weekend, he started and played 68 minutes in a loss to Real Monarchs SLC.