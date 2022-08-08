 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works S5E6: Thoughts on Bayern’s thumping victory at Frankfurt; talking Bayern post-Lewy; analyzing the 4-triple-2 formation; and more!

It’s always a good time to be a Bayern fan!

By Schnitzel01 and TomAdams71
Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
“BPW is now an award winning podcast!”, screams Mané into the loudspeaker.
Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich looks very different from the side we have been used to seeing, and in a good way. Of course, the 6-1 thumping of Frankfurt on Friday was only the first game of the season, but it showed a lot of promise for the rest of the season and gave us a glimpse of Nagelsmann’s strategies for this side, and the plans he wishes to implement moving forward.

The 4-2-2-2 is just one of many formations Nagelsmann can deploy this season, but it certainly seems to be one that he favors. He also has the right personnel to execute it to perfection, so we might be seeing a lot more of the same in upcoming fixtures. With the squad super stacked everywhere and spirits looking high, one can’t help but speculate whether this is going to be another one of those historic seasons (in a good way, of course). But yeah, too soon to say anything.

All that being said, Tom and Schnitzel sit down in this edition of the flagship show to discuss many positives (positivity is good :)) and some minor concerns, while also postulating to guess how the rest of the season could pan out.

Here are the major talking points discussed in this episode:

  • Bayern’s dominant performance against Frankfurt
  • How Chuck steals the spotlight all the time, leaving the rest of us poor folks hanging
  • The 4-triple-2 and what it brings to the table
  • Nagelsmann’s plans for the rest of the season
  • Tom’s insufferable EPL talk and Schnitzel trying hard to bring him back on track
  • Sané transfer rumours
  • Throwing shade at INNN and Teddy (once again)
  • A look at the other fixtures in the BuLi and early predictions for the rest of the season

(Editor’s Note: Chuck is going to burst into the offices of #EnglishTomAdams and Schnitzel and pull a “Darth Vader at the end of Rogue One”)

