Bavarian Podcast Works S5E6: Thoughts on Bayern’s thumping victory at Frankfurt; talking Bayern post-Lewy; analyzing the 4-triple-2 formation; and more!

Bayern Munich looks very different from the side we have been used to seeing, and in a good way. Of course, the 6-1 thumping of Frankfurt on Friday was only the first game of the season, but it showed a lot of promise for the rest of the season and gave us a glimpse of Nagelsmann’s strategies for this side, and the plans he wishes to implement moving forward.

The 4-2-2-2 is just one of many formations Nagelsmann can deploy this season, but it certainly seems to be one that he favors. He also has the right personnel to execute it to perfection, so we might be seeing a lot more of the same in upcoming fixtures. With the squad super stacked everywhere and spirits looking high, one can’t help but speculate whether this is going to be another one of those historic seasons (in a good way, of course). But yeah, too soon to say anything.

All that being said, Tom and Schnitzel sit down in this edition of the flagship show to discuss many positives (positivity is good :)) and some minor concerns, while also postulating to guess how the rest of the season could pan out.

Here are the major talking points discussed in this episode:

Bayern’s dominant performance against Frankfurt

How Chuck steals the spotlight all the time, leaving the rest of us poor folks hanging

The 4-triple-2 and what it brings to the table

Nagelsmann’s plans for the rest of the season

Tom’s insufferable EPL talk and Schnitzel trying hard to bring him back on track

Sané transfer rumours

Throwing shade at INNN and Teddy (once again)

A look at the other fixtures in the BuLi and early predictions for the rest of the season

(Editor’s Note: Chuck is going to burst into the offices of #EnglishTomAdams and Schnitzel and pull a “Darth Vader at the end of Rogue One”)

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.