Sandro Wagner doubts Bayern Munich’s recent transfers

Bayern Munich have had an incredible transfer window this summer, signing Sadio Mané, Matthijs de Ligt, Mathys Tel, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and a partridge in a pear tree.

But not everyone thinks the same...Sandro Wagner has his doubts about whether or not the new signings will really help the Rekordmeister win titles this season.

Here’s what he had to say (as captured by Sport1): “When you look at the individual transfers, it remains to be seen whether every single transfer makes sense. Does it make sense to get De Ligt for €70 million when you had Niki Süle and maybe could have kept him? Mané is a big name, a great player for the Bundesliga, but in the dribbling positions Bayern actually did not have the very big need.”

The coach of SpVgg Unterhaching then cleared his statements by saying the following with regard to Robert Lewandowski departure for FC Barcelona: “If you want to change the system because you no longer have a striker, it makes perfect sense again.”

On the other hand, however, Wagner seems to be a big fan of the Mazraoui signing, saying that he finds Mazraoui to be a solid pick-up.

“The addition of Mazraoui outstanding. It’s a sensational transfer, because Munich had a problem going forward at the right-back position,” Wagner remarked.

BFW Analysis

Do you agree with Wagner on this? I, for one, don’t. We can already see the impact of the new signings on Bayern’s way of playing, and one can only be excited about what could happen throughout the course of this season.