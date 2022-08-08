Didi Hamann sees Borussia Dortmund dethroning Bayern Munich this year

Sky Sports pundit and former Bayern Munich player Didi Hamann predicts that Borussia Dortmund will win the Bundesliga this season(as captured by Abendzeitung). He attributes this to the fact that BVB have brought in the ‘worker type of player’ and he expects them to perform well for the club.

Last season, the former German international predicted the same thing but, obviously, he was wrong. This season, however, he has different reasons for his prediction. This is what he had to say:

“With (Nico) Schlotterbeck and (Niklas) Süle, they have brought in two of the best German central defenders. At the back, they have been vulnerable so far. Plus Karim Adeyemi up front and Salih Özcan in midfield. Özcan himself, or at least this type of player, a worker, I would have liked to see for Bayern as well. You need these players, this mix. Too many performers are not good. I have the feeling that Bayern have one or two too many of those.”

It was quite worrying when Dortmund were continually roping in star player after star player, and they seem to have built up a squad worthy of contending for the championship. However, from their most recent games, it looks like the newly built squad will take some time to really find their flow and give Bayern a run for their money (and now that Karim Adeyemi is injured, it doesn’t help them much either).

Hamann didn’t stop there though, he proceeded to take a quick swipe at Bayern, saying the following: “(Bayern) have bought well, from the names and from paper. But you also need workers and water carriers. That’s why they are now interested in Konrad Laimer. You can’t just have players who want to go out in front and say: ‘I’m the man.’ I’m curious if they can get the mix right.”

Well, there’s still a long long way to go until the end of the season to determine the winner, so we’ll see if Hamann is wrong a second time or he got it right this year. Drop in your predictions of the BuLi standings this season down below!