Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United won’t get Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané; Argument between Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel led to exit; Callum Hudson-Odoi to...Southampton?; İlkay Gündogan back to the Bundesliga?; and MORE!

For anyone worried — or even ticked off — about the rumor linking Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané to Manchester United, you can put your mind at ease.

Neither Bayern Munich nor Sané are interested in such a move at this point, per Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

The Mirror issued a report on Saturday, which was corroborated by a source that Manuel Veth cited, but it appears that even if Manchester United comes calling, the Bavarians are not ready to sell the Germany international:

Everything unchanged: #Sané wants to stay, #FCBayern doesn’t want to sell it either. No change to #ManUnited . @SPORT1

Remember when Chelsea FC youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was this close to making a move to Bayern Munich? Now, the 21-year-old could be headed to Southampton:

Excl: Callum Hudson-Odoi could now leave Chelsea for regular game time. Southampton have already asked for CHO on loan, now pushing #CFC



He was also discussed with Leicester days ago - it’s up to the player.



Hudson-Odoi will make a decision on his future in the next days. pic.twitter.com/slmoqqmVw5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

The “CHO Saga” had two different periods of time, about a million rumors, and was one of the few times where it appears sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić could not get his man.

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündogan might be considering a return to Germany:

Ilkay Gündogan has been under contract with Manchester City since 2016. At that time, the national player moved from Borussia Dortmund to England. Five years earlier he had been transferred from 1. FC Nürnberg to the Ruhr area. And Gündogan could soon be drawn back to Franconia. Because, as he explained in a question and answer session on Twitter on Thursday evening, he would not rule out a return to the club. “Soon’ not yet, but who knows what will happen in a few years …” Gündogan replied to a follower’s question. His contract with the Citizens expires in 2023. It is not yet clear whether it will be extended. “We will see. Now it’s really about focusing on the new season,” the 31-year-old replied to another question. However, Gündogan ruled out a move to city rivals Manchester United. “They were one of the best teams in the world when I was growing up... but... no, that’s not really an option for me. Manchester is and will always be blue,” he declared, complete with a wink emoji.

With all of the excitement brewing for the Bundesliga’s opening weekend, let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s podcast:

A look at the Bundesliga and why this could be a fun season in terms of competitiveness.

Leroy Sané’s tenuous position on the squad and why it might be difficult for the Germany international to be patient with a reserve role.

Why it is not the worst thing in the world for Bayern Munich to pass on Konrad Laimer right now.

Some wariness about Julian Nagelsmann points system.

Some thoughts about why it has been hard to Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to break through at Bayern Munich so far.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk recently talked over how the chance from Sadio Mané to Darwin Núñez is going.

“Obviously he’s a totally different player to Sadio but time has been moved on, we got him in, different player, different qualities and hopefully we can use his qualities in a positive way. It’s a good start but it’s only a start and hopefully he has to do it many more times. We’re all confident,” Van Dijk said.

Jordan Henderson echoed similar sentiments to talkSPORT.

“I think any team in the world would miss Sadio,” Henderson said. “For me, he’s one of the best players in the world and one of the best characters around the dressing room and around the place. He’s a great lad, always smiling and joking around and just really good to have around. Setting standards as well.

“Big miss for us, but that’s football. Life goes on. I wish him all the best and hopefully he does well at Bayern. We’ve brought a few new lads to this group now and hopefully we can adapt and change now Sadio is gone. Life goes on.”

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel got into an argument about Werner’s role, which ultimately led to the club’s decision to sell him back to RB Leipzig:

The Evening Standard have now revealed that Werner has had a falling out with Tuchel. It is believed that the German duo were arguing during a private meeting about the way in which Werner was being used in the side, as well as his amount of game time. As a result, the forward did not feature in either of the pre-season friendly matches against Udinese towards the backend of their summer schedule.

Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard were all recognized by kicker for their work against Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, kicker named Musiala as “Player of the Match Day”:

Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala in @kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Z8PwxI5aIr — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 7, 2022

Bayern Munich opened the 2022/23 Bundesliga season with a ruthless battering of Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that regularly gets the better of the Bavarians and won the Europa League just last season. Julian Nagelsmann’s side ran rampant in a game which saw the visitors up 5-0 within the first half, in a performance which somehow managed to shock the Eagles faithful into a stunned silence. Things look good right now.

Here are our talking points from the game: