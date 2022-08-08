Germany U-17 boss backs Mathys Tel’s talent

Mathys Tel is one of the hottest prospects in the world at the moment. Bayern Munich made a blockbuster deal to acquire the forward who has had little to no first league minutes. However, many see great potential in the Frenchman to become one of the world’s best footballers. Bayern Munich are banking on that to come true.

Germany U17 coach Marc Meister on facing Mathys Tel at the U17 Euros: "We noticed that, in addition to his enormous acceleration and sprint speed, he anticipates very well. In the games we watched, he regularly posed a goal threat" [@kicker] pic.twitter.com/nvSBHLTExc — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 27, 2022

Germany U-17 coach Marc Meister joined the hype and chimed in on just how good Tel is. After seeing Tel play at the U-17 Euros. “We noticed that, in addition to his enormous acceleration and sprint speed, he anticipates very well. In the games we watched, he regularly posed a goal threat,” said Meister about the new Bayern signing.

Doesn’t sound like the typical Bayern number nine, but he doesn’t have to be. Julian Nagelsmann has added another similar forward in Sadio Mane who is more than a typical target man. Nagelsmann is starting to build his squad and it is exciting to see what he can do with his new weapons.