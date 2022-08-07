Bayern Munich II 1-1 Viktoria Aschaffenburg: Recap and Match Awards

In a slightly disappointing 1-1 draw at home, Bayern Munich II hosted Viktoria Aschaffenburg at the Grünwalder Stadion

As compared to the lineup against Vilzing, manager Martin Demichelis made changes in four positions. Jakob Mayer took the place of U-19 keeper Benjamin Ballis in goal. Antonio Tikvić, Gabriel Vidović and Lovro Zvonarek played in the places of Emilian Metu, Roman Reinelt and Mamin Sanyang respectively.

Bayern scored first as Justin Janitzek scored a fantastic header from Eyup Aydin’s corner at the 56th minute, but Benedict Laverty equalized with a beautiful goal in the 77th minute.

Die Amateure showed some fantastic football but fell flat when it mattered: in front of the post. The defense looked rather sloppy today, especially when Aschaffenburg had the ball and looked to score. Putting all that behind, it’s time to look at my favourite performers.

BFW Analysis — My Favourite Performers

An informal version of the Match Awards format.

Justin Janitzek: The centre-back not only scored Bayern’s lone goal but also made some brilliant attacking contribution to the attack. He should’ve had an assist too, but it’s okay. Nevertheless, a good game from the 18-year-old. Gabriel Vidović: How good is this kid, really? He is incredible with the ball at his feet and has extraordinary leadership skills for someone his age. A delight to watch. Honourable Mentions: Lucas Copado and Lovro Zvonarek — Zvonarek has been a worthy investment. Some lovely football from the Croatian youngster was a sight to see. Lucas Copado is arguably my favourite player from Bayern II and deservedly so; he is a terrific forward. He has been extremely promising since the start of the season and could make his big break very soon. Jersey Swap: Benedict Laverty — Laverty was a nightmare for the Bayern defense. To put quite simply, he was everywhere. The winger was on top of every attacking move Aschaffenburg made. He also scored the lone goal for the guests, an absolute stunner of a goal. A brilliant dribbler and a lethal finisher, he might be one to watch out for, in future games against Aschaffenburg.

Guess who came to watch the kids?

Sadio Mané is watching FCB II's game against Aschaffenburg in the stadium pic.twitter.com/42WaoOtMXZ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 7, 2022

Martin Demichellis expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance over the week, while regretting that they couldn’t win at home, in front of the fans today.

“We started the game well, but let up against a strong opponent towards the end of the first half. We were dominant in the second half, but couldn’t save the lead over time. Despite the draw, we’re still looking ahead,” he said, referring to the important fixtures coming up.

After the second home game, Bayern will be playing Unterhaching in the derby away from home on 13th August. A very important game against the table toppers for Die Amateure, who currently sit fifth in the Regionalliga Bayern table.