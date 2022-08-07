Is Bayern Munich in or out on USMNT hopeful Konrad de la Fuente?

If there is one position where Bayern Munich has an overabundance of talent, it is at wing. So, when rumors emerged that the club was interested in Olympique Marseille’s Konrad de la Fuente, it seemed...odd? Unlikely? Silly? Ludicrous? All of the above? Should I keep going?

Whatever the case, let’s take a look at the evolution of this transfer rumor.

Italian journo lays out Bayern Munich’s alleged plan

Matteo Moretto issues this tweet linking Bayern Munich to De La Fuente, the former FC Barcelona reserve team player:

en este caso, el Bayern lo ficharía y lo dejaría cedido al Augsburg. Otra posibilidad que lo fiche el Augsburg y el Bayern lo controle. Parece que estoy loco pero no lo soy Tengo mis info, y cuento lo que se. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 7, 2022

In this case, Bayern would sign him and leave him on loan to Augsburg. Another possibility that Augsburg signs him and Bayern controls him. It seems that I am crazy but I am not I have my information, and I tell what I know.

On the surface, Moretto is claiming he has sources giving him this information and was able to present what appears to be a somewhat logical plan for an acquisition with an immediate loan assignment to FC Augsburg…but can anyone really see the Bavarians spending more money on a wing at this stage?

Besiktas, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Burnley, Olympiacos, and Porto are also reportedly interested in the USMNT hopeful as well.

Falk Flexxxxx

Per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, the rumor is rubbish and he made it known in a completely on-brand manner:

It is NOT TRUE ❌ that Bayern want Olympique Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente (21) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 7, 2022

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg also rebuffed the report:

Update Konrad de la Fuente: No issue at FC Bayern! No transfer! @SkySportDE https://t.co/WdIuXvT4N1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2022

BFW Analysis

The only way this makes any type of sense is if Bayern Munich believes that De La Fuente is the type of player that the club could “buy low, sell high” with a little seasoning via a loan assignment. As a member of the current Bayern Munich roster, though, De La Fuente would likely not have any chance of breaking into the lineup or really even garnering any minutes.

As a loanee, FC Augsburg would be a nice landing spot given its proximity to Bayern Munich, but it remains extremely doubtful that the Rekordmeister would be willing to spend anything significant on the American — or really any other winger at this stage of the summer transfer window.