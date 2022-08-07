Breaking: Report states Chelsea’s Timo Werner headed back to RB Leipzig for key World Cup season

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea FC and RB Leipzig have struck a deal for former Bayern Munich transfer target and current Germany forward Timo Werner.

Werner, of course, became a breakout star with RB Leipzig before moving to Chelsea for the 2020/21 season where he won a Champions League title with the Premier League club. Things, however, would not always be great for Werner at Chelsea as the squad was overloaded with forwards and also offered little consistency for him and most other younger players.

Now, though, Werner looks like he is headed back to Leipzig for the stretch run leading into this winter’s World Cup in Qatar:

Excl. Timo #Werner: He is on verge to join Leipzig! It’s almost a DONE DEAL. Positive developments in the last days. Timo wants to return & he will. Total agreement expected in the next week. Massive deal for RB and the Bundesliga! #CFC @Sky_Marc @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2022

Plettenberg issued a follow-up tweet stating that he did not know if the move would be a loan agreement or a permanent deal just yet:

Loan or permanent deal .. For this we are still in research. It’s not 100 % clear at this stage. We expect a loan with an option to buy. — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2022

Werner’s pace and ability to create offense has rarely been questioned, but he became the target of many English fans for ill-time offside runs and missing chances that some considered to be easy while in London.

Whatever the case, Werner will make RB Leipzig a better, more competitive squad, but there could be some roster fallout. With Werner in tow, Die Roten Bullen will add the Germany international to an attack that currently features Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai, André Silva, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, and Alexander Sørloth among others.

In a season where Bayern Munich is making a speedy attack all the rage, RB Leipzig is trying to counter that with its own set of lightning-fast forwards. The arrival of Werner and Hoffenheim left-back David Raum, plus Konrad Laimer looking like he will be staying put for this season, figures to make RB Leipzig a much more formidable opponent for Bayern Munich and everyone else during this campaign.

The move should benefit Werner’s status with the German national team as well. With RB Leipzig, Werner is almost certain to get the minutes he needs to stay near the top of Hansi Flick’s depth chart.