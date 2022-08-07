Report: Bayern Munich wants to keep Benjamin Pavard, but the Frenchman has final say

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga season has kicked off in emphatic fashion, but there’s still roster odds and ends to tie up before the transfer window closes on August 31. According to Sport1, however, right-back Benjamin Pavard is staying — at the club as well as at that position:

According to SPORT1 information, the Munich club want to keep the 2018 World Cup winner, a Pavard sale is no longer up for debate for [sporting director Hasan] Salihamidžić and Co. The bosses have heard the desire of Julian Nagelsmann to keep the Frenchman, who is versatile in the defense. The coach already told SPORT1 during pre-season in the USA: “I want Benji to stay!”

Ultimately, Sport1 is reporting that Pavard will have his own say. The former World Cup winner with France is now 26-years-old, with a future in Bavaria that has looked less than settled of late. Banner signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus looks to have scuppered Pavard’s hopes of moving to his preferred spot in central defense, and AFC Ajax arrival Noussair Mazraoui could be Bayern’s future at right-back, too.

But the present, for now, belongs to Pavard. Benji has started in each of Bayern’s first two competitive fixtures of the season — and managed two goals, to boot! The strong early showing may be an additional factor in the Bayern board’s current position.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have secured their own right-back/center-back two-way player, César Azplicueta, who could no longer wait for FC Barcelona to settle their finances.

So it looks like Pavard, having won over the brass, will remain in Bavaria for 2022/23. That’ll be good news for his squad-mates on the backline especially. Per Sport1, left-sided center-back Lucas Hernández threw in a word of encouragement in another recent interview: “I would be really happy if Benji stayed. He’s one of my best friends on the team.”

Hopefully, that translates into a fruitful year ahead — and it should open the door to a contract extension if things continue to go this well. Pavard’s contract runs through 2023/24.