Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona prepping 2023 bids for Florian Wirtz; Who Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo rejected; Konrad Laimer deal dead for Bayern?; RB Leipzig to acquire Benjamin Šeško?; A Lionel Messi golazo; & MORE!

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has not returned from an ACL injury yet, but the rumors are already circulating that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona are going to throw down for the Germany international.

Per a report, the three mega-clubs are already preparing to be in a position to make bids on Wirtz during the 2023 summer transfer window:

Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly wage a battle with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for 19-year-old German prodigy Florian Wirtz. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are already making preparations for the 2023 summer transfer window. And 19-year-old German prodigy Florian Wirtz is the subject of interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Wirtz is a target for Barcelona for the 2023 summer transfer window, but the interest from the Blaugrana is a tad-bit surprising, considering Xavi Hernandez has loaded attacking and midfield units at his disposal. Nonetheless, Wirtz is a top target for Barcelona, with the 19-year-old prodigy previously revealing his desire to join the Catalan club. Like Barcelona, Real Madrid will also look to secure Wirtz’s services in the 2023 summer transfer window. And unlike their local rivals, Real Madrid will likely have a spot for Wirtz to take in the 2023/24 season, considering Luka Modric is in the twilight of his career. At the same time, the German wonderkid can also play a more advanced role in the final third. But Barcelona and Real Madrid will have to fend off stiff competition from Bayern Munich to sign Wirtz. The Bundesliga giants might be looking at the Bayer Leverkusen whizkid as a long-term successor for Thomas Muller, with the German international in the final phase of his glittering career. Wirtz still has some way to go before he returns to action for Bayer Leverkusen. But irrespective of when he is back playing, the 19-year-old German international will be a hot property in the 2023 summer transfer window, with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid vying for his signature.

Wirtz recently extended his deal through 2027, which really only ensures that Bayer Leverkusen has a whole lot of leverage when the time comes for the club to eventually sell the Germany international.

Wirtz and Bayern Munich reportedly had communications last season (via Wirtz’s father), but his ACL injury and high price tag took him off of Bayern Munich’s radar for 2022/23. Now, though, Julian Nagelsmann is playing a 4-2-2-2 and where it might once have been hard to see where Wirtz could slot in with Bayern Munich, there might now be a way to make it work.

Whatever the case, any team that bids on Wirtz next summer had better be prepared to launch a nine-figure proposal, as Bayer Levekusen has no intention of being short-changed on this player sale.

As Little Carmine from The Sopranos would say, Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is at the crossroads of a precipice (Little Carmine’s botched sayings and malaprops were always top-notch).

The Portuguese star is having trouble identifying where to go next, but is finding a very limited pool of clubs that can — or would be willing to — take him:

Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s future lie outside of Europe? The Portuguese superstar is known to want to leave Manchester United - but has not yet found a new club. This is mainly due to a lack of offers. (NEWS: All current information about the Premier League) After an alleged 300 million offer from Saudi Arabia , a second club is now reporting hopes for a sensational transfer. This time it’s about a Brazilian first division club. Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of top club Corinthians, told Ulissescast: “It’s true, I want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. I have big dreams.” It’s hard to dream of much bigger in world football than Ronaldo, who has at least a year left with United. But Alves is self-confident: “We are Corinthians, damn it!” Other players who were successful in Europe were also given: “We have William! We have Renato Augusto!” It should be clear to him that the chances of success for a Ronaldo coup are slim. But: “In everything that happens in football, I feel compelled to try and do whatever is best for Corinthians.” Ronaldo has missed large parts of the preparation at United. After his only friendly appearance before the official start of the season, he caused a stir because he left the stadium early after being substituted at half-time. Coach Erik ten Hag publicly criticized him for this. The main reason for Ronaldo’s farewell wishes has always been that the 37-year-old still wants to play in the Champions League even as a footballer. Which of course Corinthians couldn’t offer him. No offer has been made yet, Alves explained: “But we’re keeping an eye on him. Maybe he wants to come and play in Brazil. I see no reason why not.”

In other Ronaldo-related news, the star turned down Galatasaray (per Sport Bild):

With Ronaldo, on the other hand, it is – but from his point of view from the wrong clubs. Now he has probably given the next Buhler a rejection. As the Turkish sports newspaper “Hürriyet” reports, Turkey’s top club Galatasaray has contacted Ronaldo to explore a possible transfer. But without success. According to the report, the ManUnited superstar thanked them for their interest and politely declined. Galatasaray does not fit his profile. Ronaldo’s condition for a possible new club: participation in the Champions League.

RB Leipzig might not like what it sees among some players in its forward group and could be looking for some help from within their greater organization via Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Šeško.

Leipzig might find it hard to convince the rising Slovenian star to make the move to Germany, however, as Manchester United and Chelsea FC are interested:

Excl: Leizpig director and main figure of RedBull Group Oliver Mintzlaff will meet today with Benjamin Šeško’s agent Elvis Basanovic to discuss a potential move ⚪️ #transfers



It won’t be easy deal on player side as clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea & more are interested. pic.twitter.com/HjZGXtjP9s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

At just 19-years-old, Šeško is putting out vibes that he not only has massive potential, but that he could be one of the key strikers in Europe for years to come. Bayern Munich was reportedly interested in Šeško, but things cooled once the club went through a frenzy of signings just a few weeks ago.

With all of the excitement brewing for the Bundesliga’s opening weekend, let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s podcast:

A look at the Bundesliga and why this could be a fun season in terms of competitiveness.

Leroy Sané’s tenuous position on the squad and why it might be difficult for the Germany international to be patient with a reserve role.

Why it is not the worst thing in the world for Bayern Munich to pass on Konrad Laimer right now.

Some wariness about Julian Nagelsmann points system.

Some thoughts about why it has been hard to Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to break through at Bayern Munich so far.

When there is grass that needs to inspected, Bavarian Grass Works is on the case...in Germany and beyond!

This latest grass-tastrophe occurred at the Fulham FC vs. Liverpool FC match and it left Jürgen Klopp feeling that the musty, old clap trap of a pitch was subpar:

Jurgen Klopp wasn't a fan of Fulham's pitch. pic.twitter.com/vpz5MkYhmI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 6, 2022

To get a deeper dive into that grass, we hit our source for all things Liverpool and England — #EnglishTomAdams: “It was was a cheeky tactic, mate. You know that pitch was codswallop. The blokes on their grounds crew had Kloppo cheesed off, mate. Those boys were gormless and left ol’ Kloppo gobsmacked, I tell you. They’re probably knees up now, while me and the boys are all off our trolley. Those blokes are taking the biscuit if they keep making the Reds all shirty. Me head’s chocka. It’s Sod’s Law, mate...Sod’s Law.”

If you are wondering why this story sounds familiar, well, it is like because Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann gave Hoffenheim the same criticism about its pitch just last season. Those boys were faffing around then they should have been watering the pitch.

“The pitch was as dry as dust! The ball bounces away in an awkward way because it slows down after making contact with the pitch. It’s not a criticism of Hoffenheim’s greenkeeper, but the balls are more dangerous with a wetter grass,” Nagelsmann said

If there is anything we know about German managers these days, it is that they like nothing more than to stare down a wet, sultry pitch.

For anyone still holding out hope that Bayern Munich will bring in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer during this transfer window, don’t hold your breath:

According to Bild and Leipziger Volkszeitung, the Austrian midfielder’s proposed move to the German champions is becoming increasingly unlikely. Meanwhile, Kicker is reporting that Laimer is no longer actively pushing to leave Leipzig this summer. Bayern don’t want to meet Leipzig’s €30 million asking price for Laimer, who will be available on a free transfer, when his contract expires in 2023. At the same time, Bayern actually look quite well-staffed in central midfield once Leon Goretzka returns from injury, and that raises the question of whether they desperately need Laimer this summer.

As of now, this looks like smart business. Bayern Munich seems all good in the midfield with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka (once he’s healthy), Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch as primary options, with Jamal Musiala and Paul Wanner as “break glass in case of emergency” alternatives.

Why pay €30 million for Laimer now? At worst, should the squad experience more injuries or lose a midfielder for the season, the club could try to pursue Laimer in January for a lesser transfer fee — or just get him next summer for free if Bayern Munich really wants him that badly.

How about that? A little ol’ Bayern Munich podcast taking down some superpowers in the World Soccer Talk “Best Club Podcast” competition.

This is a special edition for us to say thanks to all of you for the support, re-live how this all got started, and maybe share a few laughs in between. Here is what we have on tap for “a very special” Bavarian Podcast Works:

Recapping the victory!

A look about how we started and how we ultimately evolved to our current state.

Some gratitude.

A look at the future and why one of the founding fathers of the podcast won’t be around all that much any longer.

After Bayern Munich blasted his squad 6-1 on Friday, Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner knew that his team needed to shake the loss off quickly and focus on its upcoming UEFA Super Cup match against Real Madrid.

“It was a fully deserved win for Bayern. We lost our heads after the two quick goals we conceded. Bayern took full advantage of the space we gave them. We were simply overwhelmed by their pace. Now we have a chance to do better against Real Madrid on Wednesday,” Glasner said.

Sport1 captured more from Glasner as well: “Bayern were too good for us today. We wanted to bang our heads against the wall, but Bayern exploited the space mercilessly. The fans were amazing today. They shouted for us in the second half and continued to support us.”

Unfortunately for Die Adler, they ran into a buzzsaw at a terrible time. Not only was Bayern Munich was scorching hot, but Filip Kostic has been closely linked to a move to Juventus, which has to be unsettling for the locker room. Should Kostic and The Old Lady of Turin find a way to agree on a deal in the coming days, it could lead to more doubt seeping into the squad as it prepares to (hopefully) take down Real Madrid.

It sure sounds Juventus is going to close a deal for Filip Kostic any day now:

Juventus will be in direct contact with Eintracht during the weekend to complete Filip Kostić deal. West Ham are aware of player's priority to join Juventus as soon as possible. ⚪️⚫️ #transfers



Kostić has reached full agreement on personal terms with Juve - clubs are in contact. pic.twitter.com/dUsf59RUlf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022

Bayern Munich opened the 2022/23 Bundesliga season with a ruthless battering of Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that regularly gets the better of the Bavarians and won the Europa League just last season. Julian Nagelsmann’s side ran rampant in a game which saw the visitors up 5-0 within the first half, in a performance which somehow managed to shock the Eagles faithful into a stunned silence. Things look good right now.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Our thoughts on the 4-2-2-2 and whether it looks like a plausible way for Bayern Munich to move forward in a post-Lewandowski era.

How Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Jamal Musiala work together to make an amazing front four system.

What the current midfield setup offers to the team in terms of passing.

Why Eintracht seemed practically bewildered by Bayern’s system in the first half, and the changes in the second.

How Serge Gnabry has seen an incredible resurgence in form with the help of Sadio Mane.

Why Jamal Musiala has changed the entire shape of Bayern’s offense.

Dayot Upamecano’s resurgence and his excellent performances as of late.

Concerns over pressing and defensive lapses in the side.

Potential tests in the future, including games in the Champions League group stage.

A final note on the strange fatigue gripping the squad at the 60th minute of every game.

Well, this is pretty cool from Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, eh?