Matthijs de Ligt details which Bayern Munich teammate gave him the most trouble

As a defender, Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt has been matched up against some of the most prominent talents in the world, whether he has been at Ajax, Juventus, or with the Dutch national team.

There is one player, however, that gave De Ligt the most headaches. Was it Cristiano Ronaldo during those training sessions at Juventus? Perhaps it was Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski? What about Lionel Messi?

Nope...none of those mega-stars. Per De Ligt, Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sané was the biggest headache for him to defend.

“The opponent who caused me the most problems so far was Leroy Sané in our match against the German national team. I had to defend him 1v1 all over the pitch, and he was just everywhere. I told him that when arrived here,” De Ligt told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sané is seeking to fully regain his form and become that kind of problem for other defenders as well. One thing is certain, though, Julian Nagelsmann’s “iron sharpens iron” mentality will truly be on display with this kind of training ground battle going on all season.