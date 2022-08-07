Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich’s computer software previously identified Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé as future stars

According to Bild, Bayern Munich’s computer program that identifies and projects talent has quite a history.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we ran a story detailing that the club is using some type of software to help make decisions on transfer targets — and likely player development projections as well.

Now, however, Bayern Munich’s T-1000, err, unknown software is proving to have quite a history:

The computer program with which Munich became aware of the 17-year-old newcomer Mathys Tel (17) once struck early on with PSG star Kylian Mbappé (23) and Barca professional Ousmane Dembélé ( 25) on. Michael Reschke (64), former technical director at FC Bayern and mentor to Marco Neppe (36), reveals how the system works and how his successor uses it. Also: So Bayern was on the commitment of Mbappé and Dembelé.

This news, of course, is a “all hits, no misses” type of piece. It would be interesting to see the lifetime “hit rate” on players, wouldn’t it? I just keep picturing some guy like Tom Adams sitting in a dark room at Säbener Straße just running FIFA simulation after FIFA simulation to come up with this stuff.

Whatever the case, some will continue to wonder if the software is really an oracle...or just a glorified Captain Obvious.

(Editor’s Note: Don’t buy into the machine propaganda! The artificial intelligence is coming to get us all!)