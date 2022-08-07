Bayern Munich’s Lea Schüller wins Germany’s “Footballer of the Year” Award

Germany’s “Footballer of the Year” award is arguably the most important award in the country and to no one’s surprise but her own, it is a Bayern Munich player winning.

Lea Schüller has received this coveted award, organized by Kicker and voted in by journalists. The striker, with 141 votes, comfortably surpassed second-placed Alexandra Popp (115 votes) and third-placed Almuth Schult (68 votes).

What makes this all the more special is that Schüller is the first player from Bayern Munich Frauen to receive this honour.

With 16 goals, Lea Schüller is also the top scorer of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season. She also added a goal in two starts (with a bout of COVID-19 in between) at the recently-concluded European Championships, where Germany finished runner-ups to England.

The ever-humble Schüller was surprised to have won. She describes it to be an ‘outstanding’ achievement. “It’s been a successful year, even though I wasn’t at my limit. I scored 16 goals in the Bundesliga — as many as in recent years. I actually wanted to do more this time. I intend to do that for next season”, the ambitious striker said.

President Herbert Hainer was not all that surprised at this victory. He feels Schüller was the most deserving candidate. “We’re happy that Lea is chasing goals with us and we’re really looking forward to further successes with her”, he said.

Congratulations Lea! Looking forward to seeing great things from you!