Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala does not plan on bulking up this season, but does want to add more titles to his collection

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala is one of the most prized, young talents in Europe.

The attacker has both personal and team goals for this season, which could be a key juncture for his career.

“As a team, we want to win the Bundesliga, the Champions League, and have lots of goals,” Musiala told Bundesliga.com. “We want to win as many titles as possible and I think we have a great team to be able to do that. For me, it’s important to take another step going forward into the next season. I don’t think I need a lot of upper body strength. That might slow me down, so I would work on more explosive stuff that will keep me quick and agile.”

Musiala’s ability to recognize that his body type and attributes might not necessarily require him to go on the “Goretzka” plan shows just how mature the 19-year-old is for his age. The Germany international’s speed, agility, and litheness all contribute to how his game flows on the pitch. There is no reason to disrupt it by bulking up.

“I just want to be available, then play as much as possible and just to keep working on my game. Just to be in and around all these amazing young players, it’s an honor already,” Musiala remarked.