Julian Nagelsmann, Dino Toppmöller convinced Mathys Tel to join Bayern Munich from Stade Rennes

Mathys Tel is just the latest addition to what’s been a very strong summer in the transfer window for Bayern Munich, having made the move from Stades Renness for a fee of roughly 20 million euros plus add-ons. He is the latest name to follow the signing of Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mane, and Matthijs de Ligt, and Bayern could yet even make more signings before the window closes on September 1st. RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer is still a potential candidate to make the move before the deadline.

Regardless of Tel’s lack of experience at the highest level in top flight football, there is a lot of faith invested in him from Julian Nagelsmann and his coaching staff. In France, he’s been touted to be the next Kylian Mbappe due to having a lot of similar attributes to his playing style matched with his blistering pace. Of course, he’s not expected to walk right into the Bayern team and score 30+ goals this season to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski, but Nagelsmann has said that he feels Tel can eventually grow into a player that can routinely score that many goals for Bayern.

Per a recent edition of SportBild, too, as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia on Twitter, both Nagelsmann and his assistant, Dino Toppmöller played a decisive role in convincing Tel to join Bayern. There were a handful of other clubs interested in the 17-year old starlet, but it was the overall package at Bayern that was presented to him by Nagelsmann and his staff that ultimately tilted Tel to come to Munich.

It was also reported that Toppmöller speaking fluent French helped a great deal in communicating with the youngster. He’ll join the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Tanguy Nianzou, Benjamin Pavard, and Kingsley Coman as part of Bayern’s French contingent, and Sadio Mane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also speak French. In addition to German and English, French is one of the most spoken languages at FC Bayern.