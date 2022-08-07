Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller calls Robert Lewandowski the “teammate of his career” on the pitch, raves about Sadio Mané

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller expressed his appreciation for having Robert Lewandowski as his teammate for so long, in an interview with Sport Bild.

On whether Lewandowski was the teammate of his career, Müller says that he had several such teammates, the likes of Manuel Neuer, Arjen Robben, Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger making the list. In terms of direct connection on the field, the veteran believes it is definitely the Polish marksman.

When asked about whether a similar connection could exist between him and ex-Liverpool player Sadio Mané, he thinks it is too early to say anything of that sort but feels that they too could make such a special connection.

Müller has nothing but praise for the Senegalese attacker. “Sadio is a great guy, that’s noticeable. He laughs a lot, he’s not careful at all. He has no reason to, he’s not 20 anymore. He’s really got something on his plate when it comes to success. He feels comfortable with us, he was in Salzburg and knows the region a bit,” he said, delivering his assessment of the new signing.

Assessing Mané’s skills on the pitch, the Raumdeuter expresses his admiration in his pressing abilities, “Basically, he is a player who is physically very fit. And I’ll put it this way: If you’ve played under Jürgen Klopp for years, it can be assumed that attacking pressing and counter-pressing are terms that you’ve heard before.”