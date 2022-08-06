Report: Manchester United makes “surprise inquiry” for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané

There have been rumblings that Manchester United is interested in Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané, but now things might be getting a little more serious per The Mirror:

Manchester United have made a surprise inquiry about former Manchester City winger Leroy Sané’s availability as boss Erik ten Hag continues to assess his attacking options. (Ten Hag) is still hoping to bolster his options and Sané’s situation at Bayern means he’s a player of interest. Ten Hag has been looking at a move for Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch giants do not want to lose another big name to United having already seen Ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez make their way to the north-west. And while they could still get a deal for Antony over the line, other options including Sané are being considered. Sané’s Premier League experience means he would take little acclimatizing back to the top flight and, of course, the fact he’s a four-time title winner — twice with City and twice with Bayern — is also appealing.

Interestingly, Liverpool was also listed as a potential destination for Sané in the report, but as of now, Manchester United appears to be far closer to lobbing an offer at Bayern Munich.

In addition to the report from The Mirror, journalist Manuel Veth chimed in with his own information, which did not exactly shoot down the assertion that Bayern Munich would be reluctant to part ways with Sané:

I honestly think that if Manchester United make a serious offer for Leroy Sané #Bayern would consider it. The winger has been unsettled per source in Munich and might want to return to England. Musiala, Gnabry, Mané are all ahead in the pecking order as well. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/s4h4neoLAq — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) August 6, 2022

BFW Analysis

Despite his current status as a bench player, it does still seem likely that Bayern Munich would be willing to let go of Sané just yet.

The Germany international still has the potential to break into Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI, but the competition is fierce. Thomas Müller, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, and Gabriel Vidovic are also competing for time in the attack, which could become an issue over the course of this season.

As for Sane, though, one has to wonder just how long he would be okay with being a bench player during the prime of his career. The information from Veth’s source is not altogether surprising given how Sané likely feels that he should be in the starting XI on a permanent basis.

Is there too much talent on one roster? For many observers, that probably sounds like a good problem to have. Whether Sané and Nagelsmann will continue to feel that way in the coming months, however, is up for debate.

