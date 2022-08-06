What’s your pulse after Bayern Munich’s big victory over Eintracht Frankfurt?

Bayern Munich put the footballing world notice by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 in the Bundesliga opener.

The attack was on fire and completely relentless in hammering Die Adler. Oliver Glasner’s crew ultimately looked listless and powerless to stop Bayern Munich’s offense.

Defensively, Bayern Munich was equally as staunch, with one misplay by Manuel Neuer being all that stood between the Rekordmeister and a clean sheet.

For Bayern Munich fans, there were a lot of reasons to be excited — and for the coaches and players, well, they are very happy.

“You imagine a lot of things, but the first half was outstanding. In the second half, we then lost a bit of momentum. We scored eleven goals in two games and that gives me a good feeling. We’ve been thinking about how we’re going to replace (Robert) Lewandowski. We have a lot of agile players and that’s tough to defend. Sadio (Mané) has come on very well, he’s very unselfish,” Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said (per Sport1).

Meanwhile, Thomas Müller also came impressed with the squad.

“The opening game was flawless. It was a tailor-made start. As attacking players, we are on the pitch to score goals,” Müller said.

So...how are you feeling after that match? Take the poll and drop us a comment below!

Poll How do you feel after Bayern Munich’s big win over Eintracht Frankfurt? Awesome - Bayern is ready to stomp its way through Europe!

Really good - I liked what I saw, things are settling nicely, but I don’t want to get too excited just yet.

Good - There is a lot to be excited about, but I need to see a lot more to go all-in.

Decent - They looked great against Eintracht Frankfurt, but long-term I have some reservations about how all of this will work.

Fair - There were a lot of things to like, but I still don’t fully believe in Nagelsmann being able to get the job done. Hopefully the talent can overcome that.

Meh - Look, they kicked Eintracht Frankfurt’s butt, but they still lack a true No.9, two of the big transfers can’t get on the field, and I still have questions.

