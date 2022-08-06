Postgame reactions: Joshua Kimmich speaks about Bayern’s rout of Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich scored early and often in their first match of the new Bundesliga season. Joshua Kimmich scored an amazing goal from a direct free kick to in the fifth minute to get the party started. The German international had an overall great match, bossing the midfield, distributing the ball well in the attack, and being a vocal leader on both sides of the ball. After the match, Kimmich spoke to the media about the match and the tactics that Bayern used against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“The only point of criticism is that we again didn’t manage a shutout. But going forward we didn’t do much wrong. We could have scored more goals. That really made it so that we wanted to stay out on the field,” said Kimmich.

The German international went on to say, “We knew that there are always spaces there. Right behind (Filip) Kostic and (Ansgar) Knauff. When Frankfurt lost the ball, there were huge spaces that we could always attack. And then naturally the four we have up top makes it a lot of fun.”

Kimmich is the epitome of the Mia San Mia mentality with these quotes. Even after thumping the reigning Europa League winners at their whole stadium, Kimmich still finds ways that the team can improve.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Observations, Match Awards, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look for a listen: