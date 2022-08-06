Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich opened the 2022/23 Bundesliga season with a ruthless battering of Eintracht Frankfurt, a team that regularly gets the better of the Bavarians and won the Europa League just last season. Julian Nagelsmann’s side ran rampant in a game which saw the visitors up 5-0 within the first half, in a performance which somehow managed to shock the Eagles faithful into a stunned silence. Things look good right now.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Our thoughts on the 4-2-2-2 and whether it looks like a plausible way for Bayern Munich to move forward in a post-Lewandowski era.

How Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, and Jamal Musiala work together to make an amazing front four system.

What the current midfield setup offers to the team in terms of passing.

Why Eintracht seemed practically bewildered by Bayern’s system in the first half, and the changes in the second.

How Serge Gnabry has seen an incredible resurgence in form with the help of Sadio Mane.

Why Jamal Musiala has changed the entire shape of Bayern’s offense.

Dayot Upamecano’s resurgence and his excellent performances as of late.

Concerns over pressing and defensive lapses in the side.

Potential tests in the future, including games in the Champions League group stage.

A final note on the strange fatigue gripping the squad at the 60th minute of every game.

