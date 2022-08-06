Julian Nagelsmann pleased with Bayern Munich’s incredible 6-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, praises the team for their efforts

Coach Julian Nagelsmann looked to be in an excellent mood after Bayern Munich’s stunning 6-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the opener of the 60th Bundesliga season.

And why shouldn’t he? An extraordinary performance from the team lead to what can only be termed a ‘statement win’, right at the start of the season. This makes not only the fans happy and optimistic for what lies ahead, but also gives the players and coaching staff much-needed faith in themselves to face what might be one of the most tiring seasons with the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Nagelsmann’s hoarse voice was a cause of concerns for the interviewers, but the coach laughed it off, saying that people would soon find themselves habituated to his damaged voice.

On the difference between last season’s opener game against Borussia Mönchengladbach that ended a 1-1 draw and today’s game against Frankfurt, Nagelsmann believes this game was far better than the draw. He described the extraordinary energy in the Deustche-Bank Park to be beautiful and was very pleased that the players could celebrate with the fans.

Joshua Kimmich’s supposedly blind header amidst a smoke-filled box was a stunner, as he made the score 1-0 for Bayern in the 5th minute. Nagelsmann praised Toni Tapalovic and Dino Toppmöller’s insight into Kevin Trapp’s preferred positioning. “But Josh was actually a bit too far away, but he’s doing it brilliantly”, he said, praising the midfielder.

Arguably the biggest signing the Bavarians made, apart from that of Matthijs de Ligt, Sadio Manéhas been extraordinary for Bayern. Commenting on Mané’s goal in the 29th minute, Nagelsmann had praise for every player involved: praising Kimmich for delivering an excellent ball, Serge Gnabry for his beautiful run and Mané’s finish.

Nagelsmann expressed that having 5 different goal scorers for the second game in a row is highly valuable since that is the need of the hour after Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona.

On the new signing Mathys Tel, the manager recounted that Tel had a slight recklessness to him in training but showed lot of maturity while on the pitch.

Regarding tactics, much to the pleasure of some of our fans and staff here at BFW, Nagelsmann believes in the back 4!: “We played with a back 4 in both halves today, not a back 3. Of course when you win by 5 goals, it’s easier - you’re the best coach in the world and everyone tells you to keep doing the same thing. I think we defended well today during the whole game”, he said, praising the defense.

Speaking on the necessity at Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga, Nagelsmann believes this has to do with the fact that Bayern already have a pre-existing streak. “If you win the championship ten times in a row, that might be the case. We want to get further in the cup than last time, also in the Champions League, where we had a bad move last season”, he said, emphasizing on the need to do better in the European stage this season.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!