Jamal Musiala delighted with team and individual performance in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 routing of Eintracht Frankfurt

Much like in Bayern Munich’s 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup, Jamal Musiala was the star of the show in the 6-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt to open the 2022/23 Bundesliga season. He scored Bayern’s third and sixth goal and also completed the most successful dribbles of any player on the pitch, per WhoScored. He was brilliant on the turn in tight spaces, quick in decision making, and had some fantastic linkup play up front with Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, and Sadio Mane.

Speaking after the match, Musiala said that they wanted to play with the same energy that they put forth in Leipzig less than a week ago. “We wanted to play with the same energy,” he said (tz). During the post-match interview, he was interrupted by Müller, who made a joke about selling Musiala in Football Manager, the video game. “I don’t understand the manager game, but he meant something with ‘sell’. We wanted to perform like we did against Leipzig, in general we performed very well and played well,” Musiala continued.

So much had been made about Bayern having to adjust to life without Robert Lewandowski since he’s left for Barcelona, but their first two competitive fixtures have proven that they don’t have any issues finding goals, at least for now. In the win over Leipzig, there were five different goal scorers (Musiala, Mané, Benjamin Pavard, Gnabry, and Leroy Sané), and the same was the case in Frankfurt, the only difference was that Musiala scored a brace and Joshua Kimmich scored the opener.

While Bayern might not have a natural, number nine striker anymore, Musiala said that the way they try to create chances and the frequency at which they do so has remained the same. “We always try to create a lot of chances, even with Lewandowski. We’re technically strong, but now we have to find other ways to score goals,” he said.

While each of Bayern’s six goals in Frankfurt were beautiful in their own way, Musiala’s first goal on the night (Bayern’s fourth) was something quite special with the passing sequence that led to the finish. Kimmich played a first time pass to Mané after a bullet of a pass from Alphonso Davies and Mané proceeded to shrug off a Frankfurt defender with ease and lay it off to Müller, who crossed into Musiala’s stride for the finish.

“It was a dream goal for the coach, we played it sensationally.” Musiala said of the goal. He went on to score Bayern’s sixth goal in the 85th minute, too, and he had also forced several saves from Kevin Trapp and hit the side netting earlier on in the match. He very easily could’ve come away from Deutsche Bank Park with a hat-trick.

Musiala’s first goal of the match, assisted by Müller:

Bayern are unstoppable right now pic.twitter.com/z5aJAWl1Bk — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) August 5, 2022

