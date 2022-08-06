After nearly leaving, Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman won’t rule out a future in England or Spain, particularly with Liverpool, Manchester City, or Chelsea

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman knows a footballing career is an adventure and he plans to make the most of his journey,

When negotiating his most recent contract with Bayern Munich, the Frenchman almost made the jump to England or Spain before ultimately re-upping his contract through 2027 with Rekordmeister.

“It was between England and Spain because I wanted to try something that I haven’t done. So, France and Italy weren’t really an option. I really wanted to try something new, a different country, different people, a new league. Of course, the Premier League because it is the best league in the world and Spain because the weather is amazing,” Coman told the Daily Mail (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Despite the new deal, Coman would not rule out eventually fulfilling his dream to play in all of Europe’s top leagues. He does, however, still feel a strong connection to Bayern Munich.

“They are definitely two leagues that I would like to play in one day. Before we reached an agreement (over a new contract), I really thought about it. I wanted to try something new but I talked with the club and we found an agreement,” Coman said.

“I didn’t talk about anything but football and where we want to go together. For me this was the best [option]. Even if I want to go somewhere else, if I really like who I am, if they really respect me, they really value me then I am like, I am still young. I felt like I had more to do here and that’s why I made the choice to stay. My contract just started. I want to show the club that they were right to really believe in me, to give me this opportunity.”

As for which clubs Coman might eventually want to play for, the Frenchman was brutally honest.

“I would say in general the best teams. I’m someone who aims for the best. I really like the way City play, of course with Guardiola. I like the way Liverpool play. I like Chelsea FC as a team, so I will say the three big teams,” Coman said.