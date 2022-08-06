Agent Matthijs de Ligt to work back channels in hopes of bringing FC Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong to Bayern Munich?

The rumors linking FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong to Bayern Munich spiked once again as the latest reports indicate that De Jong — like his former Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt — has his sights set on an eventual move to Bavaria.

While the likelihood of that kind of move during this transfer window is insanely low because of Barca’s rumored €80 million asking price for De Jong and the ongoing issue of that pesky back pay that he is owed, perhaps next summer could work for all parties involved?

One thing is certain, though, if De Jong really wants the lowdown on what life is like at Bayern Munich, he will not have to cold call anyone — he can ask his good pal, De Ligt.

In fact, De Ligt regularly talks with De Jong and a few of his other friends from his time at Ajax.

“I’m still in contact with the guys. I often speak to Frenkie. He’s my best friend in football,” De Ligt recently told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We all made the step to top clubs. I would say it did us good. As far as I’m concerned, from Ajax to Juventus and Bayern, not bad, right?”

So…will De Jong seek to join his friend in Bavaria next summer or will the Dutchman look to get out of Barca sooner given he has also been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea FC?

Time will tell, but at least we know the Bavarians have an inside track if they want it.