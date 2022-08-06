Bayern Munich boss Brazzo all-in on operating without a true striker

We can add Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić to the list of folks who do not necessarily think that the club needs a true striker to win matches.

In fact, the 45-year-old executive acknowledged that the club is “going a different way” when recently asked about the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

“These are rumors. We’re going a different way for now. Manchester City and Liverpool have been successful for years without a No. 9. We could substitute four players of almost the same quality for four positions,” said Salihamidžić (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There is so much attacking quality. It’s now the job of the coach and his staff to make use of that.”

Therein lies the rub.

Without a Robert Lewandowski-type presence leading the attack, Julian Nagelsmann will look toward several players to pick up the slack. Can the young, innovative manager maneuver his chess pieces in a way to make it all work?

Over the course of this long season, we should get a definitive answer one way or the other.