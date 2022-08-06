Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt; FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong wants Bayern move; Filip Kostic to Juventus?; The latest on Joshua Zirkzee and Marcos Alonso; Jamal Musiala is a beast; plus MORE!

Uh, I don’t think anyone expected Bayern Munch to waltz in to the Waldstadion and blow the doors off of a very good Eintracht Frankfurt side 6-1.

Yes, 6-1.

Here are some quick hitters on an absolutely dominant showing from the Bavarians:

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann stuck to his guns and rolled out the same starting XI. Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Leroy Sané were all on the outside looking in once again. The chosen XI put on a clinic.

| STARTING XI



Here’s our team for the start of the Bundesliga season against Frankfurt! ⚪#SGEFCB pic.twitter.com/MWfiTEbQHf — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) August 5, 2022

Joshua Kimmich got Bayern Munich on the scoreboard in the 5th minute with a free kick that probably had no right to go in...but it did anyway. Through the pyro smoke, Kimmich hit a hard, low, humpback line-drive that pinged off the post and into the net. It was a stunning start to the match for the Bavarians and it is still crazy to think how in the heck that shot made it in.

It was clear early on that Bayern Munich’s speed and tenacity offensively were going to be an issue for Eintracht Frankfurt if the Rekordmeister could be a little sharper with passing and decision making.

In the 11th minute, Benjamin Pavard rifled home a blocked attempt by Thomas Müller. Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had no chance to stop it and all of a sudden it was 2-0.

In the 12th minute, a header from Eintracht Frankfurt defender Tuta clanged off the crossbar on a play that could have easily cut Bayern Munich’s deficit in half. What an insane beginning.

I will say this...Pavard looks far more energized (healthy?) than we have seen him in previous seasons.

Right around this point, BFW crashed, Ineednoname broke a fire extinguisher and started spraying everyone, Phil took a baseball bat to his computer, and #EnglishTomAdams lost the plot, got trollied, found some dodgy blokes, and started throwing a wobbly. It was MAYHEM!

We got back online and things returned to normal (well, as normal as things get at BFW).

Müller and Serge Gnabry combined to botch a play that should have made the game 3-0 in favor of the Bavarians, but turnabout would end up being fair play. Jesper Lindstrøm made a spectacular move to weave through the Bayern Munich defense and somehow missed just minutes later. This was an absolutely insane start to the match.

Gnabry made up for his poor pass to Müller with a deft little flick to Sadio Mané, who headed home a goal for a 3-0 lead in the 29th minute. At this point, I was seriously thinking this was being played a schoolyard game.

In the 35th minute (yup...AGAIN!), Mané fed Müller, who slid a pass to Jamal Musiala, who added yet another Bayern Munich goal for a 4-0 lead!

In the 43rd minute, Müller found Gnabry, who had slinked away from Die Adler’s defense, and this time the duo would make good as Gnabry buried his attempt for a 5-0 lead entering the locker room at halftime.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s defense looked completely overwhelmed and deflated. What an impressive first half showing from Bayern Munich. You really would be hard-pressed to find any player who was not operating at a peak level.

Eintracht Frankfurt came out more ready and stabilized in the second half, but it also looked like Bayern Munich took its foot off of the gas a little bit as well.

Ryan Gravenberch came on for Marcel Sabitzer in the 57th minute, which is....fine, I guess. After last season, though, I’d have liked to see Sabitzer continue on in the match as he had a really strong game before being removed.

Manuel Neuer got caught being a little too coy and basically gave Randal Kolo Muani a goal to make it 5-1. It’s not often we say this, but that one was fully on the GOAT. If you really wanted to be picky, Muani pushed the hell out of Neuer to free up space, though.

Subs started to flow with Mathys Tel and Sané came in for Müller and Gnabry to get some time.

Kevin Trapp made a fantastic save on Mané in the 74th minute. Trapp did excellent work with that.

De Ligt and Mazraoui would make their debuts in the 82nd minute.

Musiala added another goal to make it 6-1. This kid is just unbelievable.

Defensively, the squad was very solid. Alphonso Davies played more conservatively than we had seen him in the recent past and it seemed to better suit his game, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez were both strong and Pavard was stellar.

Similarly, the pairing of Kimmich and Sabitzer was also very good.

Overall, Bayern Munich was outstanding and looks like it is poised for a strong season under Julian Nagelsmann. The players looked fresh, confident, and relentless. It was an awesome display. If you were not able to watch it live, make sure you catch it one way or another.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Observations, Match Awards, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look for a listen:

FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong reportedly wants to join Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians just can’t see a way to make it work this season due to Barça’s asking price:

Frenkie de Jong would like to join Bayern and prefers a move to Munich over Manchester United. A move this summer, however, will not take place due to a €80m asking price. For Bayern, it’s ‘Laimer or nothing’ regarding the midfield.

This feels a little like the situation with Matthijs de Ligt — and becomes more intriguing knowing that the two Dutchman are good friends. Here is what we know:

Bayern Munich had serious interest in De Jong before his Barça move.

De Jong is still considered one of the top midfielders in La Liga — if not Europe.

De Jong is in no rush to move given the money he is owed.

De Jong is a versatile enough midfielder that he could give Julian Nagelsmann the flexibility to continue to use multiple formations.

However, even next season, Bayern Munich might not have an urgent need for a central midfielder because of the depth at the position.

Bayern Munich could be looking at getting Konrad Laimer for free or getting De Jong at a reduced rate next summer.

While I like De Jong, I still struggle to see how to integrate another starting-level midfielder into a position that already has Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka — unless Nagelsmann starts to use a 4-3-3.

I think it is safe to say that Falk is correct and that a move for De Jong will not happen this summer...but what about next July?

With all of the excitement brewing for the Bundesliga’s opening weekend, let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s podcast:

A look at the Bundesliga and why this could be a fun season in terms of competitiveness.

Leroy Sané’s tenuous position on the squad and why it might be difficult for the Germany international to be patient with a reserve role.

Why it is not the worst thing in the world for Bayern Munich to pass on Konrad Laimer right now.

Some wariness about Julian Nagelsmann points system.

Some thoughts about why it has been hard to Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to break through at Bayern Munich so far.

While Fulham, Bournemouth, and Southampton have all been linked to Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee, none of the three have made an official bid for the Dutchman:

Update Transfer Joshua Zirkzee @FCBayern: According to our Information Bayern received still no offer of FC Bournemouth, FC Southampton or FC Fulham for Zirkzee til know. @FCBayern demands over €10 Mio for the striker @BILD_Sport @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 5, 2022

Here are the biggest moves in Europe so far this summer:

Some big moves this summer pic.twitter.com/rEv8k5XA6L — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 2, 2022

Leonardo Bonucci thinks Gleison Bremer will be able to settle in and help replace Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus.

“After the departure of De Ligt the right signing was Bremer, he has great qualities and important values. He is very quiet, slowly this part of him will appear as it was at Torino,” Bonucci remarked.

How about that? A little ol’ Bayern Munich podcast taking down some superpowers in the World Soccer Talk “Best Club Podcast” competition.

This is a special edition for us to say thanks to all of you for the support, re-live how this all got started, and maybe share a few laughs in between. Here is what we have on tap for “a very special” Bavarian Podcast Works:

Recapping the victory!

A look about how we started and how we ultimately evolved to our current state.

Some gratitude.

A look at the future and why one of the founding fathers of the podcast won’t be around all that much any longer.

Before the match yesterday, Matteo Moretto reported that Eintracht Frankfurt star Filip Kostic was headed to Juventus, but Kostic still played? So weird...

Filip Kostić is set to join Juventus. Paperwork and signatures in the next few hours, according to @MatteMoretto. It remains to be seen whether he will be available against Bayern tonight — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 5, 2022

FC Barcelona is reportedly getting closer to a deal for Chelsea FC’s Marcos Alonso:

TRUE✅ Barcelona and Chelsea are still working on the Transfer of Marcos Alonso. both sides expect an agreement. A decision is not expected until next week @FCBarcelona @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 5, 2022

Related Sadio Mané praises Bayern Munich youngster Paul Wanner

Bayern Munich put together this awesome video on Jamal Musiala that is worth your time: