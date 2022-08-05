Match awards from Bayern Munich’s incredible 6-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on season’s opening day

Jersey Swap: Randal Kolo Muani

This award is purely for namesake today. Frankfurt put in a fairly solid performance but at the end of it all, they did lose 6-1. However, Muani made sure he played his hardest after he was subbed on. He is fast, strong, fairly acrobatic to be honest (even though that bicycle kick failed miserably) and has a way with the ball. As a relatively new addition to the Frankfurt squad, he seems to be doing quite well already.

Der Bomber: Serge Gnabry

With one goal and one assist, Gnabry did really well today on the pitch (with the exception of that scuffed pass to Müller, who subsequently missed an open goal). If it hadn’t been for wasted chances and a few bad moments, Mané would have gotten this. But Gnabry took the spotlight up front (until he was subbed off). The attack in the first half was so fluid, it was beautiful. If Gnabry can build up on this and use this as his starting block for the season, we could be in for a helluva ride. In his first goal, the defenders completely forgot about him and he was floating unmarked down the side. And of course, with a silky smooth run and a careful, slow finish, he netted Bayern’s fifth goal of the day. Gnabry’s beautiful floating pass to Mané for his header was just sublime and couldn’t have been more accurate. What a performance from him today.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

After a slow start to the season, it looks like Kimmich has finally found his stride. He had a fantastic game today and set the pace of the game throughout. He set off the game in the fifth minute with an incredibly placed free kick (the angle on that was so tight), and he only continued to push the roaring machine that was Bayern. Kimmich’s partnership with Sabitzer is starting to look better and better with every passing game, and I can only hope they continue to play like this for future matches too. Incredible game overall from Kimmich, well done lad.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

The Frenchman was once again the rock of Bayern’s back line. In the first few minutes of the game, it looked like Bayern’s defense was struggling (didn’t matter too much though, the attack was too busy scoring FIVE goals), but Upa was there constantly to contain the few but pertinent threats. He played the full 90 minutes but looked lively and had some key tackles throughout the game. The tackle on Muani towards the end of the game was so subtle yet incredibly clever and it just gave us a glimpse of how talented the man really is. If not for Upa, the scoreline might have been a little different.

Meister of the match: Jamal Musiala

What. A. Player. We’ve said it before here on BFW, and we’ll say it again. Jamal Musiala is an absolute gem of a player and its amazing to see him perform like this on the big stage yet again. It only proves his mettle and how worthy he is of a spot in the first team as a regular starter. It looks like Nagelsmann has finally gauged Moose’s talent and it’s awesome to see him starting in every match so far. As Nags rightly said it, it’s as though the ball is like a magnet to his feet. His ball controlling ability is incredible and has the vision of legends like Müller himself. Scoring two of the six goals today, Moose was by far the best player on the field. And to think he’s only 19 (let that stew for a little while). His first goal was a simple tap in, but his composure and coolness complemented his positioning extremely well. His second goal, however, shows you just how good he really is. Assisted with a (freakishly good) pass from Sané, Moose controlled the ball perfectly and coolly finished it to make the score 6-1. It proves that the only way to get the ball off his feet is to foul him. To finish off my rave about him, here are some of his stats for today:

Jamal Musiala’s game by numbers vs. Eintracht Frankfurt:



80% shot accuracy

66% tackles won

58 touches

5 shots

4/5 dribbles completed

2 chances created

2 goals



Wunderkind. pic.twitter.com/q8aOqDWeO4 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 5, 2022

