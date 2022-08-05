Among the top clubs in Europe, Bayern Munich have long been known for spending frugal amounts in the transfer market while still remaining competitive. While this is true, in a way hides the fact that big clubs maintain their squads by paying top salaries, not by paying big fees all the time. Of course some teams do both and aren’t competitive at all, so it’s not as easy as it sounds.

So Bild have decided to reveal how much every single Bayern Munich player will earn this coming season. It’s slightly ironic that an article about salaries isn’t behind a paywall this time, but that’s mainly because the info is hidden inside Christian Falk’s podcast. Don’t worry though, we’ve got the full list right here.

Here’s how much every single Bayern Munich player gets from the club, with bonuses included:

Sadio Mane: €22m

Manuel Neuer: €21m

Thomas Muller: €20.5m

Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane: €20m

Joshua Kimmich: €19.5m

Serge Gnabry: €19m

Leon Goretzka: €17m

Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano: €16m

Marcel Sabitzer, Alphonso Davies: €9m

Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Benjamin Pavard: €8m

Jamal Musiala, Tanguy Nianzou, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: €5m

Mathys Tel, Bouna Sarr: €4m

Paul Wanner and Josip Stanisic: €2m

Gabriel Vidovic: €1m

All figures are gross — i.e. they do not include taxes. Now you may see some weirdness in the salary tiers, which is totally normal. First of all, these are all estimated by Bild, so they may not accurately reflect the exact amounts written in player contracts. Secondly, the numbers include bonuses.

Some players may have a lower guaranteed salary in return for higher bonuses. This would explain why Joshua Kimmich seems to earn less than Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman after his recent contract extension — either that or his agent is an idiot.

Sadio Mane’s massive salary is still lower than what Robert Lewandowski used to earn at the club, and it’s what you’d expect when signing a player Premier League club like Liverpool. It shows that Bayern Munich can still compete with the EPL when it comes to salaries for top stars, but who knows how long that will last? Teams like RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund wouldn’t dream of playing their star player so much money.

Matthijs de Ligt does seem to be a top earner for a center-back at the club, but according to Christian Falk, he is earning less than what he did at Juventus. If true, this means that the Dutchman did indeed take a paycut to join Bayern, proving just how badly he wanted this move to happen.

Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala are grossly underpaid considering their impact on the team. These two youngsters will have the leverage to argue for massive raises when their next contracts come up for renewal. Bayern better be prepared to pay the price, because both of them look like true generational talents.

Overall, the wage bill looks like what you’d expect, with no real outliers. Some might find the top tier salaries a bit excessive, but that’s what you have to pay when you want to compete in the Champions League. This club ain’t PSG, but there’s no such thing as winning (consistently) on a budget.