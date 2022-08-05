Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Whoever is in charge of making the Bundesliga schedule must’ve been chuckling to themselves when they selected this year’s opener. Aside from Gladbach and maybe Hoffenheim, no team as given Bayern Munich more grief over the years than Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite losing Robert Lewandowski, Julian Nagelsmann is expected to show improvement this season, and a match against the Eagles will provide a stern test for the new 4-2-2-2 system he’s devised for the team. While Frankfurt aren’t quite the same side that won the Europa League last season, they have a superb coach and plenty of firepower to make this an exciting match. It’ll be interesting to see how this goes.

