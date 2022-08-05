Trophy Hamster Time: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not worried about more transfers, focused on winning more silverware

Bayern Munich has had an extremely busy summer transfer window and it seems like manager Julian Nagelsmann is not exactly worried about adding any more bodies to his roster.

“When the season starts, as a coach you focus on the players that you have. You have to be fair to every player in the squad. I have no expectations one way or the other. I’m very happy with the squad and I’ll see what happens by August 31st,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Instead of focusing on transfers, Nagelsmann wants to have his attention on winning more titles.

“My first league title was nice. The club is hungry for more. The aim in the Pokal will be to go to Berlin and win the cup. We also want to get further in the Champions League. It always depends on the luck of the draw and, especially, luck in the games,” said Nagelsmann.