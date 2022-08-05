Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann thinks the depth on his roster will keep everyone sharp

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has an embarrassment of riches on his roster.

While that might be great for team depth, Nagelsmann also thinks it will also give the team an “iron sharpens iron” mentality. The boss pointed directly at young star Jamal Musiala as a player who can benefit from always having to compete for playing time.

“(Musiala) knows that if he doesn’t perform, he doesn’t play. He’s a great boy and doesn’t tend to get carried away. The performance (against Leipzig) has to be confirmed, then he can be an important factor for us and also for the national team,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That philosophy does not just apply to offensive players, though. There is big competition on the team’s backline as well. For newcomer Matthijs de Ligt, breaking through and starting to ease into the role as a field general will be key, according to Nagelsmann.

“Matthijs is an incredibly important player for us. He coaches a lot on the pitch and tries to support everyone. I always think a new player needs time to get used to the things. Matthijs will be a very important player, he’s a candidate for the starting XI,” Nagelsmann said. “The back four on Saturday did well though. Matthijs is a smart guy, he’s working very hard even on days when we don’t have training. It’s all about reaching maximum fitness level.”